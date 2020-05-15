Home TV Series WandaVision : Release Date, Trailer And Updates!!!!
WandaVision : Release Date, Trailer And Updates!!!!

By- Anand mohan
Plenty of details about WandaVision have already been confirmed before its debut at Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Stage 4, which runs through 2022. WandaVision is one of five new displays Marvel is creating for the Disney+ streaming service, which launched late in 2019

The WandaVision series was verified in April 2019, Together with other Marvel displays on Disney+, such as The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, What If…?, also Hawkeye. The series will include six episodes and each will be an hour. One of the most intriguing facets of WandaVision is that it’s going to take place after Avengers: Endgame but will involve a 1950s setting. It’s uncertain how much of this series is going to be put from the 1950s or how the characters arrive. But it is going to surely be new territory for both Scarlet Witch and Vision, two MCU characters that didn’t get the chance to time traveling during Endgame.

A series solely focused on Scarlet Witch and Vision will inevitably deal with the fallout of Avengers: Infinity War, which observed that the few die in various ways at the hands of Thanos. It’ll be doubly interesting to see how they develop as characters and what new adventures will come their way. With this in mind, here is what we understand about WandaVision.

WandaVision Release Date

WandaVision is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ sometime in December 2020, but a specific date hasn’t been verified. However, because production was made to stop in March 2020 because of the Coronavirus pandemic, and it is uncertain when it will resume, WandaVision might wind up pushed back to a 2021 release. WandaVision is just one of five Marvel TV series premiering on Disney+ within a year with direct ties into other MCU movies.

In the case of WandaVision, that tie-in is to Doctor Strange 2, which has been postponed to 2022, and is now set to shut out Phase 4. , and Hawkeye, but that launch timetable might get thrown out, based on the length of time the Coronavirus keeps Hollywood shut down.

WandaVision Trailer

Throughout the 2020 Super Bowl, Disney+ published a combo trailer for some of its upcoming Marvel Studios series, WandaVision among these. The footage is scattered throughout the movie, but it appears to confirm a previous rumor about Scarlet Witch and Vision’s twins from the comics being brought into the MCU. Additionally, it shows that in addition to the marketed 1950s sitcom setting, another classic TV receives nods too. As usual though, the trailer still reveals precious little about the storyline.

