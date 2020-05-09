Home TV Series WandaVision : Important Updates About This Show.
TV Series

WandaVision : Important Updates About This Show.

By- Anand mohan
Ever since television and film productions were effectively shut down because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Marvel Studios fans have been wondering about the fate of Disney+ shows like WandaVision, Loki, and Falcon and the Winter Soldier, as well as the many movies set to launch in the coming years. Even though Loki only just started filming, shows like WandaVision and Falcon and the Winter Soldier were near the end line with just weeks left on the production schedule. And due to the shutdown, many fans assumed these jobs would be delayed indefinitely from their 2020 Disney+ release dates.

WandaVision was likely to be published after The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and because that series has months of filming abandoned, both shows could be altered so as to accommodate a new release schedule. This is nothing but speculation as of today, but when changes could be manufactured, it could potentially bring about the release of WandaVision before the close of the season — though this plan is improbable if plot components in WandaVision would spoil the other Marvel series on Disney+.

WandaVision is among the more likely projects coming into the streamer alongside Season two of The Mandalorian, with the anticipation that the Marvel Cinematic Universe will see a good deal of set up for future events at the Disney+ series. We all know it has major implications for Doctor Strange from the Multiverse of Madness, but that movie has since been over a year from its initial release date in a major reshuffling from Walt Disney Studios.

But in addition, there are theories which WandaVision could set up components for Young Avengers, Captain Marvel 2, and also the rumored Secret Invasion collection.

“I’m such an admirer of Kevin Feige, he has taken such a risk with the show, and also the concept of this show. It is beautifully written by and her staff of writers – and it is f*cking bonkers,” Bettany explained. “I mean it is out there and nuts, the options they are making. And fans will not have to wait that much longer… they will much more of an awareness, really, very, shortly as to what it might look and feel as though ”

WandaVision is currently slated for a 2020 release date, even though that may change at any given time due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Make sure you stay locked onto ComicBook.com to all of the latest updates regarding Marvel’s ever-changing calendar.

