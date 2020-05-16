WandaVision : Cast, Release Date, Storyline And More Updates!!!!

- Advertisement -

After years spent playing supporting roles, Vision and the Scarlet Witch are finally getting the spotlight in WandaVision, an upcoming show on the Disney+ streaming service. The limited series, which can be expected to run between six and eight episodes, will soon be set after the events of Avengers: Endgame and is expected to have major consequences on the Marvel Cinematic Universe going forward.

The Cast

Like the other Marvel shows coming to Disney+, WandaVision will feature the very same actors that you have come to know and love about the big screen in their typical functions. In this case, that implies that Elizabeth Olsen will return since Wanda Maximoff, aka Scarlet Witch, and Paul Bettany will be back as the autonomous Avenger known as Vision.

- Advertisement -

They’ll be linked with Teyonah Parris, who is best known for her work on Mad Men, If Beale Street Could Talk, and Dear White People (the movie, not the Netflix spinoff). Parris is fresh into the MCU, but the character she plays isn’t: Monica Rambeau appeared as a child in Captain Marvel, in which she is introduced as Lashana Lynch’s daughter, but she’s all grown up at now that WandaVision begins.

Also reprising their MCU functions are Thor franchise celebrity Kat Dennings and Ant-Man as well as the Wasp celebrity Randall Park, who’ll return as intern Darcy Lewis and FBI agent Jimmy Woo, respectively.

Release date

According to Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, WandaVision will drop in Spring 2021, around the same time as another MCU series, Loki, and just ahead of the theatrical release of Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, that has some kind of WandaVision connection.

The storyline

Marvel is maintaining WandaVision’s narrative and overall premise a secret for now, but it is confirmed that the series will play a huge role in the MCU heading forward. Along with WandaVision, the Scarlet Witch will also appear in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which WandaVision will reportedly help setup.

There could be some time travel or alternate measurement shenanigans at play in WandaVision, also. Soon after Disney introduced Disney+ to shareholders, Olsen told Variety the Marvel had shared a picture of the Scarlet Witch and the Vision” in the 1950s.” Obviously, from the comics, the Scarlet Witch has reality-warping powers, so who knows if that picture is”real” or not.