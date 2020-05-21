Home Entertainment Wakfu season 4: Release Date, Cast And More Updates
Wakfu season 4: Release Date, Cast And More Updates

By- Aryan Singh
Wakfu is a French animated series produced by Ankama Animation. There have been 3 successful seasons of the show. The show is available for viewers on Netflix. The series has been created in France. However, 2 episodes of the show have been produced in Japan as well.

Wakfu season 3 broadcasted for the first time on April 6, 2018. According to IGN, the creators of the show have been planning to continue the show for season 4 and season 5 as well.

Wakfu season 4 release date

Wakfu has been one of the most prominent shows in the French anime series. However, there has been no official information regarding the renewal of the show. If the show gets renewed, the fans can expect it to be released in 2021 end. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is only adding further delay in the production and confirmation of season 4 of the show.

Wakfu season 4 cast

We expect the cast from season 3 to return for season 4. However, there has been no official statement made regarding the same.

Aryan Singh

