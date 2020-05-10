Home TV Series Netflix Wakfu Season 4: Is a renewal on a way after a decade?
Wakfu Season 4: Is a renewal on a way after a decade?

By- Saransh Kumar
Wakfu is a French animated kid show produced by Ankama Animation. Anthony “Tot” Roux gave direction, and Xavier “Xa” Houssin and Kim “Tcho” Etinoff directed Character designed. Then the show used to premiere on France 3 & 4, TV Asahi and Disney Channel.

This decade-old anime had three seasons released then. The story of this anime was based on Yugo. He was a twelve-year-old Eliatrope who possess extraordinary power. Eliatropes are a race of dragons with many magical powers. They are immortals and appear as humans. Yugo sets on a mission to find his real family and also reveal mysteries of Wakfu.

The first and second seasons had 26 episodes each, whereas the next season of Wakfu came with 13 episodes. Each episode runtime was approximately 22-25 minutes. First Episode was aired on date October 30, 2008. There is an addition of an individual three episodes. These three specials came in 2014, named as “The Quest for the Six Eliatrope Dofus.” This show on Eliotrapes is based on the game the Dofus.

On January 2014, the directors of Wakfu launched a kick start plan to dub show in English. So that it can be aired in English speaking countries. There were two attempts, one in France, which as shown in the 2009 London MCM Expo. The second dub party was Ocean Studios, whose dub was shown at Anime Expo, 2011. Then Netflix acquired the right to the show and started streaming in September 2014. On a worldwide basis, Netflix premiered Season 3 on April 6, 2018.

This French Animation achieved 8.2/10 ratings in IMDb till now. Common Sense Media quoted.

Excellent game-inspired anime has the likable hero at heart.

It is also rating Wakfu four stars out of five. With the best french Animation and glowing reviews, we can bet you for the show. Of course, its worth watching go for it.

Next Season of Wakfu: Reports

There is anticipation that Season Four of Wakfu will come. And there is no doubt it would be a renewal. However, there are official announcements about its coming by makers since the makers seeking for cliffhangers in the show. Sadly, there is a lot of time for the renewal to come. For more fresh updates, stay tuned to World Top Trends. Till then, Stay Home and Stay Safe.

Saransh Kumar

