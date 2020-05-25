Vitamin D: Can’t Prevent Coronavirus, Said Researcher

- Advertisement -

Vitamin D is not a magic novel coronavirus cure, scientists warn in a new analysis, stating that more research is required to set a clear link between vitamin D levels and COVID-19 risks.

The study advises against supplementing vitamin D intake beyond routine levels to stop or treat COVID-19.

Researchers say that a balanced diet, along with exposure to the sun, might aid with vitamin D consumption. Assistance is advised to address any vitamin D problems.

Researchers theorized that vitamin D might help save the lives of patients infected with the novel coronavirus.

At the time, we cautioned that the study had not been reviewed by other researchers also that it did not propose conclusions of an authentic clinical trial in which vitamin D would have been compared to a placebo.

The researches did not quantify looking instead at other patient information vitamin D levels in COVID-19 patients either, and utilizing other wellness parameters to find out the amounts of vitamin D.

We also told you that you should not attempt to prevent or cure COVID-19 at home with other health supplements or vitamins which go viral on networking and to follow instructions. Fast forward a few weeks, and a new study cautions that high levels of vitamin D can’t check or treat COVID-19.

Researchers from many UK and US medical universities and institutions penned a newspaper in BMJ Nutrition, Prevention, and Health that clarifies there is insufficient scientific evidence to demonstrate beneficial effects of vitamin D in COVID-19 therapy.

“The continuing spread of this publication SARS-CoV-2 virus, and also the disease COVID-19 that’s caused by SARS-CoV-2, has resulted in calls for widespread high-dose vitamin D supplementation,” the researchers write. “These forecasts are without assistance from relevant studies in people at this moment. But instead according to speculations about presumed [emphasis theirs] mechanics.”

The researchers explain that more studies are underway that could provide answers. Until then, vitamin-D supplementation is not advised.

“We recommend proper vitamin D RCTs to evaluate the effects of vitamin D supplementation on COVID-19 infections. Until there is stronger scientific evidence for vitamin D, we strongly caution against the use of high vitamin D supplementation (higher than the upper limit of 4000 IU/day (100 µgdaily )),” they state.

That is not to mention vitamin D deficiency is something which should be taken. That does not indicate that boosting intake or fixing vitamin D deficiencies has any influence on the novel coronavirus.

“Most of our vitamin D comes from exposure to sunlight, however for many individuals, especially people that are self-isolating with restricted access to sunlight throughout the present pandemic, having enough vitamin D may be a real challenge,” Birmingham University’s Carolyn Greig advised Times of India.

“Though there’s some evidence that low vitamin D is associated with acute respiratory tract infections, there is currently insufficient evidence for vitamin D for treatment for COVID-19 and over-supplementing has to be avoided as it could be detrimental.”

The researchers noted that a balanced diet offers lots of vitamin D, with”fatty fish, red meat, egg yolk and fortified foods, such as breakfast cereals in the united kingdom, as well as fortified milk in the USA and Canada.” Safe sunlight exposure is counselled to improve vitamin D levels. Should they need to tackle any vitamin D deficiencies, patients should seek out the help of healthcare professionals.