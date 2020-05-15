Home TV Series Netflix Virgin river season 2: Expected Release Date, Cast And All You Want...
Virgin river season 2: Expected Release Date, Cast And All You Want To Know

By- Aryan Singh
Virgin River Season 2 On its release, the season 1 of the show gained a massive following of viewers. So much so, that the show was officially announced to be renewed for season 2 the same month, it was released. The show was released on December 6, 2019, and formally was renewed on December 20, 2019. The show is based on Virgin River novel by Robyn Carr. The series was developed by Sue Tenney and produced by Ian Hay.

Release Date

The fans have been waiting for season 2 of the show to be released on Netflix. After the announcement for renewal of the show, no announcement regarding the release dates for the show has been made. There is quite a possibility that the series might get released in late 2020 or early 2021. However, these are just expectations. We can not say for sure until Netflix announces the release dates officially.

Cast

The cast for the first season of the show included Alexandra Brecknridge as Melinda Monroe, Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan, Colin Lawrence as John Middleton, Jenny Cooper as Joey Barnes and many other well-known artists were a part of the show.
There has not been any information regarding the cast of season 2 of Virgin River. The release dates of the show will be moved forward for sure due to ongoing pandemic COVID-19.


Aryan Singh

