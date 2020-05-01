Home Entertainment Viewers Are Watching Top 10 New Shows On Netflix And TV
EntertainmentTV SeriesNetflix

Viewers Are Watching Top 10 New Shows On Netflix And TV

By- Nitu Jha
What’s everyone watching on TV and streaming on popular services like Netflix right now? That is a great question and we are here to show you the answer.

This week’s listing of the top 10 new shows everybody is watching right now is again dominated by Netflix, but there is a major surprise in the #1 place.

ESPN hasn’t appeared on some of TV Time’s lists of this most-watched series, but its own riveting new docuseries The Last Dance has catapulted the sports community into the top slot this week. Does time still exist in coronavirus quarantine? A lot of the nation continues to be sheltering in place for more than a month today, and the responsible people one of us know that we have got a long way to go. Some states are already talking about reopening nonessential businesses, which on the surface seems like a fine idea considering much of the market has ground to a stop.

Tiger King

When enormous minute waves of COVID-19 infections sweep across those countries and they’re made to shut down everything once more for an even longer period, they will realize the decision was undoubtedly a terrible one. Most of us will indeed be stuck at home for quite some time to come, which means we have to work out new ways to keep ourselves occupied. Obviously, which often involves watching TV or streaming movies and shows services like Netflix.

If you’re wondering which new displays everybody is into right now, look no further because you’ll find the top 10 series folks are watching this week right here.TV Time is an app used by countless individuals to monitor which shows they’re watching.

The programmers behind the popular iOS and Android program then take all that info, anonymize this, and use it to tell us which shows are most popular right now. This week’s list is dominated once again by Netflix first show, as we have come to expect, but there is actually a massive surprise at #1: ESPN has made its first look in TV Time top-10 roundup, and it shot straight to the top of the list.

That’s right, an original ESPN show is #1 this week. As many of you may have guessed by now, we’re speaking about the docuseries The Last Dance. The series follows the Chicago Bulls’ 1997-1998 season and it is riveting. And almost as surprising as ESPN at #1 is the fact that Apple’s all-but-forgotten streaming agency TV+ includes a show at the #2 place — Defending Jacob.

Locked Up spin-off Vis a vis: El oasis is unsurprising #3 and the recent release of a new year of Ricky Gervais’s Netflix series After Life catapulted the show to #4 with this week’s list. It’s good but it’s also somehow much more gloomy than the first time. The House Of Flowers on Netflix is 5 this week and The Last Kingdom is #6, which is also on Netflix.
NBC’s new show Zoey’s Outstanding Playlist comes in at #7, Netflix’s Too Hot To Handle comes in at #8 as Netflix continues to take on crap-TV such as The Bachelor and pretty much everything on MTV these days. Here’s a quick recap for you:

  • The Last Dance (ESPN)
  • Defending Jacob (Apple TV+)
  • Vis a vis: El oasis (Fox)
  • Following Life (Netflix)
  • The House Of Flowers (Netflix)
  • The Last Kingdom (Netflix)
  • Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (NBC)
  • Too Hot To Handle (Netflix)
  • Bob’s Burgers (Fox)
  • The Masked Singer (Fox)
Nitu Jha



