Vietnam has spent over $200,000 struggling to save the life of a British guy who was infected with the novel coronavirus.

After more than 30 days in life support, the person’s only hope is a lung transplant.

The novel coronavirus has infected over 4.56 million individuals worldwide, as of Friday afternoon.

More than 305,000 of them died of COVID-19 complications, which amount is only going to rise in the forthcoming weeks.

The actual name of international COVID-19 cases is likely a lot more significant, as many individuals weren’t diagnose using a test, or didn’t show any signs.

Asymptomatic carriers don’t qualify for testing in countries where the number of trials is still limited.

The disease will continue to spread for a while, and we might never get rid of it completely.

But not all countries had to deal with a large number of instances.

The Asian country that borders China reported its first case back in January. Since then, Vietnam’s official caseload grew to 312, and the state said no deaths.

What is intriguing is that Vietnam has already spent $200,000 to keep 1 COVID-19 patient living whose lungs have been so dramatically affected by the virus that he will expect a transplant.

With a population of over 95 million people, Vietnam’s COVID-19 caseload looks like a statistical anomaly compared to what we see from other similar regions.

Some states may have forgotten to report the amount of COVID-19 deaths properly.

and therefore are suspected of having hidden the legitimate scope of this infection.

1 nation has yet to publish a single instance

And another fought pneumonia of unknown source before making the true range of its coronavirus outbreak official.

Patient 91 is one of the country’s 52 patients that have yet to recover from COVID-19.

The guy is a 43-year-old British pilot that works for Vietnam Airlines and was diagnose with mid-March.

Reuters states that more than 4,000 people linked to the bar cluster were analyze.

and 18 of these were verified positive.Most of these have regained, but the unidentified British man was on life support for over 30 days.

and his condition has deteriorated considerably.

Patient 91 has just 10 percent of his lung capacity left, and the case became widely researched.

The government has already spent $200,000 to help keep the individual alive.

Doctors tried to treat blood clots in the individual with the assistance of imported medicine from abroad.

but the patient’s condition hasn’t improved

The healthcare ministry held a meeting with experts from top associations on Tuesday and decide that the only way to save man’s life was suppose to execute a lung transplant.

Two days later, state media reported that ten people, including a 70-year-old army veteran.

Vietnam regulators don’t allow physicians to transplant lungs donated”by most living individuals.

stated a representative of the Vietnam National Coordinating Centre for Human Organ Transplantation to a local paper.

The truth is that someone else would have to perish for this individual to be spare.

and even thenthere would need to be a match between the donor and the Brit.

Reuters notes the government has enjoyed broad support for the way it handled the coronavirus epidemic.

Vietnam used aggressive testing and a centralized mass quarantine to contain the epidemic.

but Vietnam’s quest to save one person at any price should not go unnoticed in a planet .

where the new normal includes daily news reports detailing tens of further COVID-19 deaths.