Vida Season 3 Release Date, Cast & All Update

By- Kavin
Vida is an American drama television series. The series made its debut entry into the entertainment industry on May 6, 2018. It has complete three successful seasons consisting of 21 episodes. Based on the positive response from the audience development has shown a positive sign for the upcoming season of the series. In this article, I’ll discuss Vida season 3 release date, cast & everything you need to know.

The series has created Tanya Saracho; it follows the Drama genre. The story of the series is based on the Pour Vida by Richard Villegas Jr. Marc Turtletaub, Peter Saraf, Robin Schwartz, Stephanie Langhoff, and Tanya Saracho are the television series. Big Beach, Chingona Productions are the production companies involved in developing the television series. Each episode of the series has a runtime of around 45 minutes and holds more than a million active viewers.

When Is Vida Season 3 Release Date?

Vida season 3 will be released on April 26, 2020. The third season of the series received an overwhelming response from the audience. Earlier its was said that the series might delay from the previously announced release date. Later series was released as announced by the development. For those who are in the United States can enjoy the series through their American cable network, Starz. These are the information related to release date and streaming details of the television series. However, we’ll keep you updated once the announcement drops from the development.

Who Are The Cast Included In Vida Season 3?

Cast details of the series are regularly updated through social media and press release to engage the audience towards the Vida Season 3. It’s said that there not much changes in the cast involved in their season of the series. We have gathered much information about the cast included in Vida season 3.

Following are the cast included in Vida season 3

  • Melissa Barrera as Lyn Hernandez,
  • Mishel Prada as Emma Hernandez,
  • Ser Anzoategui as Eddy Martínez,
  • Chelsea Rendon as Marisol Sanchez,
  • Carlos Miranda as Johnny Sanchez,
  • Maria Elena Laas as Cruz,
  • Roberta Colindrez as Nico,
  • Elena Campbell-Martínez as Doña Lupe,
  • Ramses Jimenez as Tlaloc Medina,
  • Luis Bordonada as Nelson Herrera,
  • Elizabeth De Razzo as Yoli,
  • Renée Victor as Doña Tita,
  • Adelina Anthony as Rocky,
  • Erika Soto as Karla,
  • Vanessa Giselle as Lucky aka “Femme”,
  • Raúl Castillo as Baco,
  • Adrian Gonzalez as Rudy.
Kavin
Kavin Venkat is a Full-stack software developer by profession and an avid writer by passion. He has been writing articles for the last two years. He always proves his dominance in writing article over topics related to television series, films and technology. Passionate writer looking curiously to explore new opportunity. Other than writing article he spends his time developing software and playing cricket.

