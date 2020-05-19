Venom: Release date, Cast, Plot And Everything You Should To Know

- Advertisement -

Venom part one directed by Reuben Fleishcher was an unexpected hit, making more than $800 worldwide. As we all know, Venom is a spin-off of the black Spiderman shown in Spiderman (2007), it has attracted a lot of fans and viewers all around the world since it’s the first appearance.

Venom is a story based on an anti-hero from one of the Marvel’s comic characters. The sequel of the movie is going to be directed by Andy Serkis with the title “Let there be carnage.

PLOT OF THE SEQUEL:

The second part os is going to from where it ended. Weying believes Brock is no longer bonded to Venom after this, and that Venom also died in the explosion. However, the pair remain secretly bonded and set out to protect San Francisco by killing criminals.

Brock also returns to journalism, and in a mid-credits scene, he is invited to interview incarcerated serial killer Cletus Kasady, who promises “carnage” when he escapes.

Therefore, we can guess what’s coming next. The anti-hero will be seen playing the role of a hero saving his place from a serial killer (who might be (dangerous) then it seems like).

We might also expect to see a short appearance of Spiderman in the sequel along with Shriek supporting the villain Cletus Kasady.

For extra information, we would also like to add that according to individual media sources, Tom Hardy had recently uploaded a picture teasing the character of Spiderman, where Venom was chewing him into pieces. The screenshot of the same has been circulating, though Tom had deleted the picture after a while.

CAST:

Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock and Venom, Woody Harrelson as Cletus Kasady, Michelle Williams as Anne Weying, Naomi Herris as Shriek, Reid Scott as Dr Dan Lewis and Stephen Graham (unknown) will be seen in Venom 2.

RELEASE DATE:

According to the recent tweets from the officials, on April 12 2020:

@VenomMovieNews

BREAKING: VENOM 2’s new title, now called VENOM: LET THERE BE CARNAGE, will officially be delayed. It will soon arrive in theatres on June 25, 2021. #Venom2 This was announced by Sony Pictures.

The production has already finished their shoot, all we need to do is be ready for the premiere. So people! Save the date already.

TRAILER:

Trailer is already out; you might want to check it out in youtube.