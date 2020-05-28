Venom 2 : Release Date, Cast, Storyline And Much More!

- Advertisement -

2018 marked the first-ever outing for the superhero Venom since Spiderman 3. There was a lot of buzz surrounding the episode. Fans expected the character to redeem itself since its appearance at Raimi’s Spiderman 3. And after grossing around $850 million, it appears fans weren’t exactly disappointed.

That amount played a huge part in determining Venom’s future. A sequel to the first film was constantly on the cards, together with the public reaction all but assuring the studios about the sustainability of the decision. And therefore, Tom Hardy’s venom is set to get a return.

Release Date

Sony wasted no time in getting penalized with the project. The information about a sequel was declared only months after the first movie premiered. As a sequel was always intended, scripting was a slice of cake.

Filming began in 2019 and has been finished in rapid time. Everything appeared to be set up for a 2020 release of the movie. That was until the stunt, which affected the movie like each other 2020 releases. That tragedy forced the producers to delay the launch of the film by another year.

Fans need to hold on for yet another summer as Sony Pictures will reunite with the sequel on June 25, 2021.

Cast

The conclusion of the final movie confirmed that Tom Hardy would return to the franchise. The latter will be joining the cast as Shriek.

The film can be supposed to come back with two new faces of Stephen Graham and Sean Delaney.

Storyline

Director Andy Serkis is going to be at the helm of this project. Thus far, very few details about the movie were published. That leaves a lot of forecasts as only conjectures. Nonetheless, it appears the film will be much more private than the first movie.

A significant focus of the film is going to be the connection between Eddie and Venom. There one more aspect of the film can research. Carnage was hinted at only momentarily in the previous movie. An individual can only imagine if he will be an essential part of the story.