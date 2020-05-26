Venom 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Everything That You Want To Know

- Advertisement -

The full-mouthed anti-hero is back!! The American superhero film, Venom, was an instant smash when it released in 2018, drawing enormous fanfare and becoming fifth — highest-grossing movie of 2018. However, the movie wasn’t so well received by detractors. With the movie surpassing the likes of Guardians of Galaxies and Deadpool two, there is not surprising that a prequel is coming.

Plot

Although we hadn’t got much to see Spider-Man at Venom, the director has hinted towards a crossover in the future.

Without revealing much about the storyline of Venom 2, director Andy Serkis described the movie as an”extraordinary item of play”.

He advised IGN: “I can not tell you some thoughts at this time. I’m at the beginning stages, but I’ve some clear notions about what I wish to see visually, and how we could take the characters to another dimension.”

The sequel will contain a second symbiote — Spider Man’s off-spring Carnage. According to producer Avi Arad, the presence of Carnage won’t create the film R-rated. Talking with Collier, he explained that as soon as we hear about Carnage the idea of R hits our heads. But if we follow the comics, we could not locate any R attached to him.

Cast

Tom Hardy will return in the skin of Eddie Brock. Confirming her existence the celebrity told Yahoo, “I am in”. Hopefully, the huge question mark on the nature of the relationship they share will receive its answer in the upcoming film.

Since the title of the film indicates, Woody Harrelson who played the serial-killer Cletus Kasady aka Carnage in the mid-credits scenes will make a comeback. There are high chances that James Bond star will play the villain Shriek in Venom 2.

Release Date

Venom published on October 5, 2018, also it seems that Venom 2 will follow the same slot. Considering Sony’s forthcoming projects, Venom 2 could hit the theaters sometime in 2022. On the other hand, the continuing pandemic has halted the filming that can cause additional delays in the launch programs.

As of now, no trailer has established yet.