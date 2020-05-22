Venom 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Everthing That You Want To Know About This Movie.

- Advertisement -

Venom two is an upcoming American superhero film based on the Marvel Comics character of the same title. It’ll Be produced by Columbia Pictures in collaboration with Marvel and distributed by Sony Pictures Releasing.

It will be the third film in the Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters. It’ll be a sequel to the 2018 movie Venom, and Sony has also announced the film’s name as Venom: Let There Be Carnage. The movie has been directed by Andy Serkis, and the screenplay is by Kelly Marcel. Read on to discover more about the film.

Release Date

Venom 2 titled Venom: Let There Be Carnage is supposed to be getting released on June 25, 2021.

It was formerly scheduled for an October 2, 2020 launch but was postponed to June 2021 because of this COVID 19 pandemic.

Cast

Tom Hardy will play Eddie Brock aka Venom in the movie. We will also have Woody Harrelson as Cletus Kasady, Michelle Williams as Anne Weying, Reid Scott as Dan Lewis, and Naomie Harris as Shriek. Besides, Stephen Graham and Sean Delaney have been throw in unrevealed functions for the film. The film will even launch Woody Harrelson as Cletus Kasady who becomes Carnage.

Plot

From the film, Venom is set to battle Carnage. Cletus Kasady aka Carnage is a false supervillain happening in Comic books by Marvel. Unfortunately, we do not have any further information on the plot.

The makers have retained this in secrecy, and we are going to have to wait for the trailer to make out the particulars of the plot of the movie. Venom 2 is one of those expected movies and let’s patiently wait.

Official Trailer

We don’t have a formal trailer as of this moment. The coronavirus pandemic has stopped the production of several films, as well as Venom two, was affected. However, by the predictions, we might get one towards the end of this season or early in 2021.