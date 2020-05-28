Home TV Series Amazon Prime Upload Cast Details & Episode Schedule
By- Kavin
Upload is an American science fiction comedy web television. The series got recently released on May 1, 2020, on Prime Video. The series got renewed soon after the completion of the first season of the series within a month. Upload received positive feedback from the audience. The development received feedback and minor suggestion from the entertainment critics around the globe. In this article, I’ll discuss Upload cast details and episode schedule.

Greg Daniels creates the series. It follows a Comedy, Science fiction, Satire, Drama genre. Greg Daniels and Howard Klein are the executive producers of the television series. Its a co-production between many production companies from the entertainment industry. Production companies include Deedle-Dee Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment, Reunion Pacific Entertainment, Baral-Waley Productions, Amazon Studios.

Who Are The Cast Included In Upload?

  • Robbie Amell as Nathan Brown,
  • Andy Allo as Nora Antony,
  • Allegra Edwards as Ingrid Kannerman,
  • Zainab Johnson as Aleesha,
  • Kevin Bigley as Luke,
  • Jordan Johnson-Hinds as Jamie,
  • Chris Williams as Dave Antony,
  • Owen Daniels as A.I. Guy,
  • Andrea Rosen as Lucy,
  • Josh Banday as Ivan,
  • Christine Ko as Mandi,
  • Jessica Tuck as Viv,
  • William B. Davis as David Choak,
  • Elizabeth Bowen as Fran Booth,
  • Chloe Coleman as Nevaeh,
  • Julian Christopher as Ernie,
  • Rhys Slack as Dylan,
  • Matt Ward as Byron,
  • Barclay Hope as Oliver Kannerman,
  • Yvetta Fisher as Batia,
  • Hilary Jardine as Mildred,
  • Scott Patey as Josh Pitzer.
  • Justin Stone as Dan the Orbit Gum Guy,
  • Philip Granger as Uncle Larry,
  • Phoebe Miu as Yang,
  • Brea St. James as Older (female) Dylan,
  • Lucas Wyka as Jack Kannerman,
  • Matt Braunger as Brad,
  • Wayne Wilderson as Zach,
  • Creed Bratton as Rupert Tilford.
Upload: Episode Details

  • Season 1 Episode 1: Welcome to Upload directed by Greg Daniels, written by Greg Daniels, aired on May 1, 2020.
  • Season 1 Episode 2: Five Stars directed by Greg Daniels, written by Greg Daniels, aired on May 1, 2020.
  • Season 1 Episode 3: The Funeral directed by Jonathan van Tulleken, written by Mary Gulino, aired on May 1, 2020.
  • Season 1 Episode 4: The Sex Suit directed by Jonathan van Tulleken, written by Aasia Lashay Bullock, aired on May 1, 2020.
  • Season 1 Episode 5: The Grey Market directed by Kacie Anning, written by Mike Lawrence, aired on May 1, 2020.
  • Season 1 Episode 6: The Sleepover directed by Kacie Anning, written by Shepard Boucher, aired on May 1, 2020.
  • Season 1 Episode 7: Bring Your Dad to Work Day directed by David Rogers, written by Owen Daniels, aired on May 1, 2020.
  • Season 1 Episode 8: Shopping Other Digital After-Lives directed by Jeffrey Blitz, written by Alex Sherman & Alyssa Lane, aired on May 1, 2020.
  • Season 1 Episode 9: Update Eve directed by Daina Reid, written by Greg Daniels, aired on May 1, 2020.
  • Season 1 Episode 10: Freeyond directed by Daina Reid, written by Greg Daniels, aired on May 1, 2020.
Kavin
Kavin Venkat is a Full-stack software developer by profession and an avid writer by passion. He has been writing articles for the last two years. He always proves his dominance in writing article over topics related to television series, films and technology. Passionate writer looking curiously to explore new opportunity. Other than writing article he spends his time developing software and playing cricket.

