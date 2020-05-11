Home TV Series Updates about all the latest news for Goblin slayer season 2: release...
TV Series

Updates about all the latest news for Goblin slayer season 2: release date, cast and more.

By- Sakshi Gupta
This season is going to be the more excited one as Goblin slayer will be back with more excitement. In the previous season of Goblin slayer that was season 1, Goblin slayer defeated the Goblin warlord for protecting his town from that beast. Fans were so happy with the last season and were demanding for the new season for it. So now the wait is going to get over as Goblin slayer season 2 is getting on air soon. The Goblin slayer protected his and his cow girl’s hometown by defeating the enemies.

The first season of Goblin slayer comprised of 12 episodes full of thrill and action. Goblin slayer season 1 was released on October 7- December 30, 2018. Now the release of season 2 is confirmed by the creators as the audience loved the show very much.

Cast: Goblin slayer-season 2

The cast of Goblin slayer season 2 will be very exciting. The main characters will be Goblin slayer and the priestess. In this season, the Goblin slayer will show the negative role as he will torture the girls sexually and rule over others. The other characters will be The Priestess as Guild Girl Yui Ogura, and cowgirls as Yuka Iguchi and Maaya Uchida, High Elf archer as Nao Toyama, Witch The Dwarf Shaman, as Yoko Higasa as Yuichi Nakamura.

Plot: Goblin slayer season 2

The fans are very much crazy about season 2 as they very much enjoyed the first season. In the previous season, the cowgirl and priestess got their towns out of danger by Goblin slayer defeating the Goblin warlord. The news about the rise of Dark elf is coming from the creators, who will be the main antagonist of season 2.

Release date: Goblin slayer –season 2

Goblin slayer season 2 is going to get on air very soon. It is expected to get launch until the end of 2020 or in the year 2021. The release might get postponed because of COVID-19 present scenario. As of now the season 2 is expected to release in 2021. The final release date will be updated as soon as the creators decide it.

Stay tuned for more updates about the release!

Sakshi Gupta

