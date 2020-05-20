- Advertisement -

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the five tranches of the Rs 20 lakh crore’Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ financial package.

Here is their breakup. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday introduced the last installment of this Rs 20 lakh crore .

package that was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

had stated that the FM would gradually provide the facts of the financial relief package which.Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

together with measures rolled out by the Reserve Bank of India, is worth Rs 20 lakh crore. Here’s a complete breakdown of the’Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ bundle. First tranche

Emphasizing PM’s notion of Atmanirbhar India (self-reliant India), the FM declared the initial tranche of this financial package of Rs 5,94,550 crore.

It features a list of 15 steps that focus on the factors of production- land, labour, liquidity, and others.

Rs. 3 lakh crore collateral-free automatic loans for company.

such as MSME-Emergency credit extended to companies such as MSMEs from banks and NBFCs around 20% of outstanding credit as on February 29,2020.

This is place to gain 45 lakh units. Two lakh MSMEs are likely to benefit.

Rs. 50,000 crore equity infusion through MSME Fund of Funds- As MSMEs face a severe shortage of equity.

the Fund of Funds with a corpus of Rs.10,000 crore.

This shall provide equity funding for MSMEs with expansion potential and encourage them to get list on the main board of Stock Exchanges.

The new definition of MSMEs- The definition of MSMEs has been revised wherever investment limitation shall be revise upwards. Additionally, another criterion for turnover is being released.

Necessary amendments to the laws will be brought about.

Global tenders to be disallowed up to Rs. 200 crore- International solicitations shall be banned in government procurement tenders around Rs.200 crore.

as Indian companies have faced unfair competition from foreign companies.

This is a important step towards a self-reliant India

Other interventions for MSMEs- The Union government and Central Public Sector Enterprises will honor each MSME receivable in the next 45 days.

E-market linkage shall be promoted as a substitute for trade fairs.

Rs. 2500 crore EPF support for business and workers for three more months.

The fee of 12% of employer and 12 percent of employee contributions made to the EPF accounts of qualified institutions shall last for June, July, and August.

In general, bandwidth aid of Rs.2500 crore will be offered to 72.22 lakh workers.

EPF contribution decreased for company and employees for 3 months.Statutory contribution of both employee and employer shall be decreased to 10 percent each from the existing 12% each for all establishments covered under EPFO.

This move shall offer liquidity of Rs.6750 crore to employees and employers over three months.

Rs.30,000 crore liquidity facility for NBFCs/HFCs/MFIs. The Centre will establish a Rs.30,000 crore special liquidity strategy to provide liquidity support for NBFC/HFCs/MFIs and mutual funds. creating confidence in the market. It will lead to the liquidity of Rs.45,000 crore.

Rs.90,000 crore liquidity injection for DISCOMs- Since the revenue of electricity distribution companies has plummeted, the Rs.90,000 crore’s liquidity will likely be infused in DISCOMs against receivables.

Extension of enrollment and completion date of property projects under RERA

The album and end date of registered projects expiring on or after March 25, 2020, shall be extended suo-moto by six weeks.

It may be reached by a further period of up to 3 weeks if need.

Rs.50,000 crore liquidity through TDS/TCS reductions- The Tax Deduction at Source for non-salaried specified payments made to taxpayers and prices of Tax Collection at Source for the given receipts shall be lowered by 25 percent of the present rates.

This measure shall be applicable from May 14 till March 31, 2021, releasing liquidity of Rs.50,000 crore.

Relief for builders – All Central agencies such as Railways, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways shall extend construction work, support contracts, etc.

by six months.

From the second tranche, the FM declared nine steps to aid migrant workers, street vendors, small farmers, and self-employed individuals of Rs 3,10,000 crore.

She extended several schemes for home, street vendors, and home to provide relief until March 2021.

Meanwhile, apart from the nine steps, the government announced reforming labor laws soon. The current 44 labour laws have been reduce to only four labor codes.

The bill is now in the standing committee and will shortly be introduced in parliament.

Migrants

Free food-grain supply to each of migrants for the next two months.

Non-Cardholder Migrants shall receive five KG rice/wheat plus one KG Chana per family for 2 months.

This can help eight crores the Central Government will entirely bear migrants and cost.

National portability of ration card with’one Nation one ration card’ will be put into place.

In the next 3 months, sixty-seven crore beneficiaries will gain in 23 states employing this ration card at almost any corner of the country.

Eighty-three percent of the entire PDS population is going to be covered in 3 months.

100% protection of federal portability is going to be accomplished by March 2021.

Affordable rental lodging for migrant labour and the urban poor.

A rental housing scheme will be incentivize to build cheap housing and converting government home into rental housing under PM Awas Yojana.

We will be incentivizing fabricating units, industries, and institutions to make an affordable housing complex in their private land through PPP mode.

Shishu loans under MUDRA

While the SBI has granted loan moratorium, a 1500 crore interest subvention for MUDRA has been declared wherein the Centre will provide interest subvention of 2% for prompt payees for a period of employees. About three crore beneficiaries of MUDRA-Shishu loans will lead to decreasing 2% of interest rate in Shishu loans which comes to 1500 crores, borne by Centre.

Street vendors

Rs. 5000 crore particular credit centre for street sellers, which will profit 50 lakh street vendors. They will obtain an original working capital up to Rs 10000, within a month.

Home

70,000 crore increase to housing industry & middle income group through the extension of Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme (CLSS) by expanding the scheme until March 2021. As of date, 3.3 lakh middle income households have benefited. Additionally, 2.5 lakhs middle income households will help until 2021, leading to an investment of over Rs 70,000 crore.

Tribals

Employment for tribals through Rs 6000 crores using Compensatory Afforestation Management & Planning Authority (CAMPA) Funds. This can produce Job opportunities in Urban, Semi-urban & rural regions for Afforestation & plantation works. While NABARD has sanctioned 90,000 crores, an extra Rs 30,000 crore will be pushe to this. This will benefit around three crore farmers to satisfy post-harvest (Rabi) & present Kharif condition in May/June.

Farmers holding Kisan Credit Cards will be provide concessional Credit increase amounting to Rs two lakh crore. Fishermen & Animal husbandry farmers will also be included in this, and 2.5 crore farmers will gain from this.

Third Tranche

The Centre announced its third tranche of Rs 1,50,000 crore with 11 measures, out of which eight concentrated on strengthening infrastructure, capacities, and building better logistics in Agriculture, Fisheries, and animal husbandry.

In contrast, the remainder three measures pertained to governance and administrative reforms.

Agriculture infrastructure

A finance facility of Rs 1 lakh crore for plantation aggregators, FPOs for strengthening the farm gate infrastructure by financing Agriculture Infrastructure Projects, agriculture entrepreneurs, and post-harvest management infrastructure will be supplied immediately

Rs 10,000 crore scheme for the formalization of Micro Food Enterprises:

The fund for micro food enterprises (MFE) will help 2 lakh MFEs using specialize up-gradation, building brands, advertising. The focus will be to assist the MFEs to become manufacturers and attain the global level.

Rs 9000 crore will be allocate to infrastructure, such as fishing harbors, cold chains, markets, etc..

The main focus to be on Islands, Himalayan states, NE & Aspirational districts.

The Centre has launched a National Animal Disease Control Programme to ensure 100% vaccination of cattle, buffalo, sheep, pig & goat population, which will insure 53 crore creatures.

The app has an outlay of Rs 13,343 crores since January 2020

An Animal Husbandary Infra Fund of Rs. 15000 crore will be set up to encourage private investment in dairy cows and processing feed infrastructure.

The incentive given for establishing plants which export niche (world class ) products.

The National Medicinal Plants Board (NMPB) has supported 2.25 lakh hectare area for medical plant cultivation.

An additional 10,00,000 hectares is coat with the Rs 4000 crore fund in the subsequent two decades.

Focusing on Ganga, NMPB will deliver the 800-hectare region by creating a corridor of medicinal plants along the banks of Ganga.

Beekeeping raises quality & yield of plants.

Thus the authorities will employ a Rs 500 crore strategy to help honey production and wax production, advertising, storage, etc..

This will raise the income of two lakh beekeepers.

Operation Greens to be extend out of berries, onion, and berries to all fruits and vegetables.

The strategy contains a 50% subsidy on transportation from surplus to deficient markets along with a 50 percent subsidy on storage, including cold rooms on a pilot basis for six months.

Governance reforms

The government will amend the Essential Commodities Act. which was enacte in 1955 to enable much better cost consciousness for farmers by attracting investments. making agriculture sector competitive.

Agriculture foodstuff like cereals, edible oils, oilseeds, pulses, onions, and garlic to be deregulate.

Agriculture marketing reforms to give marketing decisions – The government will bring agriculture advertising reforms to farmers’ marketing choices by means of a Central law.

The Government of India will produce a legal framework that will make it possible for farmers to participate with processors,

aggregators, big retailers, and exporters transparently.

Risk reduction for farmers assured returns. and superior standardization shall form an integral part of the frame.

Fourth Tranche

The Centre announced structural reforms in eight sectors in the fourth tranche of its economic package involving Coronavirus lockdown.

The changes introduced impact eight areas: Mgmt, defense manufacturing, minerals, civil aviation (Airports, Airspace Mgmt & MRO), and electricity distribution in UTs, Space, and atomic energy.

Coal sector: Commercial mining from the coal sector

Govt monopoly is being remove from coal to present competition and private sector participation by:

Revenue sharing mechanism instead of the regime of adjusted rupee/tonne

Entry forms to be liberalize with nearly 50 blocks to be offer instantly

Rs 50,000 crore to be offer to give for diversifie ops such as evacuation of Coal India Ltd’s coal,

Rs 18,000 crore worth expense in the mechanize transport of coal

Coal gasification/liquefication to be incentivize through rebate in earnings share

Mineral sector:

Seamless exploration-cum-mining-cum-production regime

The government is introducing a more seamless composite exploration-cum-mining-cum-production regime.

Five hundred mining cubes would be provided through open access.

The authorities also declare the joint auction of Bauxite and coal mineral blocks to enhance the Aluminium sector.

decreasing the Aluminium business’s electricity price.

The distinction between captive and non-captive mines eliminated,

allowing the transfer of mineral leases and the sale of unused surplus minerals.

Mineral Index for the different mineral process is on.

‘Make in India’ defense creation to notify

List of weapons to get a ban on import with year-wise timelines

Indigenization of import spares give priority.

Independent budget provisioning for domestic procurement to decrease the Defence import invoice

Corporatization of Ordnance Factory Board to boost freedom, accountability, and efficiency in ordnance Provides

FDI limit in protection production under automatic route raised from 49% to 74 percent

Time-bound

defense procurement process to usher quicker decision making, with overhauling of trial and testing procedures.

Civil aviation:

Airspace management, MRO hub in India, auction of airports

Its Just 60 percent of Indian airspace is presently available.

Hence, restrictions on the usage of air space are ease to benefit roughly Rs 1000 crores per year. It is going to result in a decrease in gas usage,

time, and favorable environmental impact.

Added six airports are from the market,

including to six airports up available on a PPP basis. The first two rounds are anticipate to get Rs 13,000 crores.

India is now a global hub for Aircraft Maintenance, repair & overhaul by rationalizing Tax regime for MRO ecosystem.

Convergence between the defense sector and civil MROs to be establish.

Electricity distribution in Union lands to be privatize

The energy distribution business in UT will likely be privatize, declares the Centre

. A tariff policy will be publishe focusing on customer rights, boosting the market, sustainability.

Electricity department/utilities from the Union Territories will be privatize.

Boosting private sector investment in social infra through revamped viability gap funding strategy.

the authorities will enhance the quantum of viability gap funding up to 30% all total project cost as VGF aby Centre and states.

Personal participation boost in Space mining

Indian private sector will be allow into the area industry to provide a level playing field for private businesses in satellites, launches, and space-based services.

Private businesses will be permitte to utilize ISRO facilities.

Future jobs for planetary exploration, outer space traveling to be available for the private sector

Atomic Energy-related reforms

Authorities to establish research reactor in PPP mode for its production of medical isotopes.

Facilities in PPP mode to use irradiation technology for food preservation.

Technology growth cum Incubation centers to be set up for co-ordination

between research facilities and tech-entrepreneurs