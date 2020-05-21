Home TV Series Netflix Undercover season 2 Release Date, Cast & All Update
Undercover season 2 Release Date, Cast & All Update

By- Kavin
In this article, I’ll discuss the Undercover season 2 release date, cast, and episode details. It a Bulgaria television web series that made its initial debut on November 20, 2011. The audience around the globe received it well. It was streamed through online video streaming platforms reaching various regions of different parts of the countries. Leaks and speculation have started taking its dominance in the social networking sites regarding the release date and cast. We have gathered much information regarding Undercover season 2.

The first season of the series consisted of 11 episodes with more than a million active viewers making the series reach a greater extent. Victor Bozhinov and Dimitar Gotchev are the directors of the television series. It was earlier premiered through BNT 1, a local television channel, and later acquired by Netflix.

Undercover season 2: Is It Renewed?

Based on the positive response from the audience, development has renewed the series for another season. It was one of the few series which got renewed soon after the completion of last season. Fans are incredibly excited to know about the renewal of their favorite television series and expressed their happiness through social media pots on Facebook and Twitter.

When Is Undercover season 2 Release Date?

Undercover season 2 will be released on September,6,2020. This is if the series follows the previous release schedule. It’s said that the production has temporarily suspended the shooting progress due to the outbreak of coronavirus. Based on the suggestion from the uneducated guesses, the shooting progress will be completed within four months once resumed. Fans can expect the second season within this year, without further delay. Similar to the previous season, fans can enjoy the upcoming season on Netflix. These are the information related to the release date and streaming details of the Undercover season 2.

Who Are The Cast Included In Undercover season 2?

  • Ivaylo Zahariev as Martin Hristov,
  • Irena Miliankova as Silvia Veleva,
  • Zahary Baharov as Ivo Andonov,
  • Vladimir Penev as Inspector Emil Popov,
  • Mihail Bilalov as Petar Tudzharov,
  • Hristo Mutafchiev as Alexander Mironov,
  • Alexander Sano as Zdravko Kiselov,
  • Deyan Donkov as Vasil Nikolov,
  • Kiril Efremov as Tihomir Gardev,
  • Ventsislav Yankov as Nikolay Rashev,
  • Tzvetana Maneva as Cveta Andonova,
  • Petar Popyordanov as Momchil Neshev,
  • Georgi Staykov as Anton Damyanov,
  • Marian Valev as Rosen Gatzov.

Undercover Season 2: Plot Details

As many might know that the plot details of the television series will be out only a few days before the actual release date. It’s too early to predict the plot details of the upcoming season, which is in shooting progress. However, we’ll update this part once the announcement drops from the development.

Kavin

Undercover season 2 Release Date, Cast & All Update

