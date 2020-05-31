Home Entertainment UFC Fight Night Woodley vs. Burns live Stream: How to watch UFC
Entertainment

UFC Fight Night Woodley vs. Burns live Stream: How to watch UFC

By- Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
UFC Fight Night Woodley vs. Burns live stream is currently going great! How (and when) will the premier event’s welterweight division clash go down? Let us find out.

Fight Night Woodley vs. Burns has many intriguing spells, but its primary event is a battle of momentum in the welterweight division. Since dropping the name in UFC 235 to Usman, the Tyron Woodley’s making his return to the octagon in his first fight. When he wins, he has got a shot at regaining the strap. The #6 ranked Gilbert Burns is trying to create his title and on a winning series.

Elsewhere on the card, heavyweight Blagov Ivanov (#12) is taking on Augusto Sakai (#13), and while both are trying to rise in the ranks, the lower-ranked Sakai has more momentum. While Sakai is with only 1 loss to his title, Ivanov obtained successes in 2 of the last 3 bouts.

  • Mackenzie Dern is trying to recover her winning ways after her first pro loss represents the Women’s Strawweight division. Across the cage from her”Shockwave,” Hannah Cifers looks to make it two in a row.

Your probability of seeing UFC Fight Night Woodley vs. Burns streams with your current setup is pretty high, as it is on multiple channels/services. Here Is What you Will Need to know about loading Saturday night’s fights

Where to stream UFC Fight Night Woodley vs. Burns

Both halves of UFC Fight Night Woodley vs. Burns are on both ESPN and ESPN Plus. The former is available on solutions that are streaming, and the latter is ESPN support, which it packages at a package using Disney Plus and Hulu.

People who haven’t cut the cord yet probably have the most convenient time viewing UFC Fight Night Woodley vs. Burns reside, as ESPN is available on most major cable TV replacement services, such as Sling TV, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV.

The Disney Plus, Hulu and ESPN Plus bundle gets you three services for a low $12.99 per month. Including Disney Plus with 4K Ultra-HD video and 4 simultaneous streams, which costs $15.99 on Netflix.

  • ESPN Plus is ESPN’s dedicated streaming support, offering access to tens of thousands of live events and original programming starting at only $4.99 per month.

Sling TV: ESPN is on Sling Orange, among the service’s three packages, including the Disney Channel, ESPN2 and ESPN3. The service usually costs $30 a month, but new customers can obtain their first month for $20.

Hulu’s Live TV: bundle costs $55 a month for 60 channels, such as ESPN (and the rest of the big networks). You can set up to Hulu’s cloud DVR to 50 hours of programming.

UFC Fight Night Woodley vs. Burns results and card

Again, UFC Fight Night Woodley vs. Burns sticks into the 11-match format for this particular series, with 6 on the undercard and 5 in the primary card.

Remember those all so terrible words”card is subject to change.” In UFC 249, Uriah Hall vs. Ronaldo”Jacare” Souza was called off after the latter tested positive for COVID-19.

Prelims (6 pm Eastern):

#2 Katlyn Chookagian vs. #12 Antonina Shevchenko (flyweights)
Daniel Rodriguez overcome Gabriel Green (welterweight) via decision
Jamahal Hill beat Kidson Abreu (light-heavyweight), with a KO/TKO in round 1
Brandon Royval beat #11 Tim Elliott (flyweight), via an entry in around 2
Casey Kenney conquer Louis Smolka (bantamweight) through submission in round 1
Chris Gutierrez conquer Vince Morales (featherweight) through KO/TKO in round 2
Main Card (9 pm Eastern):

#1 Tyron Woodley vs. #6 Gilbert Burns (welterweight)
Number 12 Blagoy Ivanov vs. #13 Augusto Sakai (heavyweight)
Billy Quarantillo vs. Spike Carlyle
Roosevelt Roberts vs. Brok Weaver (lightweight)
Mackenzie Dern vs. Hannah Cifers (strawweight)

By- Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
