Technology

Uber announced Uber Eats, A new attribute

By- Nitu Jha
Uber announced a new attribute for Uber Eats this week. which will enable users to split the status of a food delivery they’ve created for someone else.

Uber announced Uber Eats

real-time tracking of the delivery

Uber customers will receive a connection they can share with other people that will have real-time tracking of the delivery.

driver so they can observe how far away their delivery is.
Among many changes Uber has made in light of this coronavirus pandemic.

While some countries have slowly begun to reopen parts of the market.

not everybody is familiar with the idea of going in their day as though nothing has changed.

Restaurants are starting to open in some cities with a few tough rules.

But many of us are going to keep on avoiding public spaces for the near future.

Consequently, delivery is a vital choice, and Uber simply introduced a new feature to improve food delivery.

This week, Uber declared a brand-new international function from the Uber note-taking program.

which enables users to ship to someone else and then easily share the standing of the delivery with the receiver

. order for a friend or relative.

As soon as you place an order for a friend or relative.

you will be given a tracking link that you are able to send to them so that they can see just how far off the driver is from their home.

It is a real-time monitoring system, too, so you only have to send the link once.

“Whether you are looking to your friends with their favourite Starbucks order or surprise .

your mother with cupcakes for Mother’s Day, sending food and drinks to loved ones is now simpler than ever.

” states Daniel Danker, the Head of Product for Uber Eats.

One of many ways that Uber has reacted to the publication coronavirus pandemic over the past few weeks.

Last month, Uber Direct and Uber Connect made their introduction.

In the same way, Connect enables users send packages to family and friends through the Uber app.

CNN also reported only days past that Uber would begin requiring both drivers and riders to put on face masks.

It has yet to become official policy, expected to be communicated by Uber at the forthcoming weeks.

Here’s what Uber’s head of security communications Andrew Hasbun said in a statement:

” As countries reopen, Uber is focused on safety and proceeding with care.

Today, we continue to request riders to remain home if they can.

while sending safety supplies to motorists who are supplying essential trips. At the exact same time.

our teams are preparing for the next phase of retrieval, where we will all have a role to play.

In the meantime, now you can guarantee that the receiver of any meal or snack that you order through Uber Eats.

exactly where the delivery driver is through each step of the journey.

