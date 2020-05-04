Home In News U.K. Phone Operator O2 May Be Set To Unite Virgin Media To...
In News

U.K. Phone Operator O2 May Be Set To Unite Virgin Media To Make Among The Nation’s largest Cellular,

By- Kalyan Jee Jha
U.K. phone operator O2 may be set to unite Virgin Media to make among the nation’s largest cellular, broadband and TV businesses.On Monday confirmed it had been in discussions with Virgin owner Liberty Global about a merger of the two companies.In connection to this data printed in certain media concerning the discussions with Liberty Global on a potential integration of their respective telecommunications businesses in the U.K. Telefónica informs that the procedure initiated by the two parties is at a negotiation period, not being able to ensure, to this date, neither the exact terms nor the probability of its own success,” the company said in a statement.

“In the event of a satisfactory agreement on this potential trade, Telefónica will convey such information to the markets”
The discussions are focused on developing a joint venture equally owned by the two businesses, a source with knowledge of this matter told Reuters.Stress would raise on telecoms giant BT, which owns the second-largest cellular network of the UK EE while the negotiations remain in the first phases with no guarantee of a deal being met.
O2 is the UK’s biggest mobile operator with 34 million customers, compared to BT’s 28 million, and also a tie-up with Virgin Media will observe the company adding the cable provider’s 5.3 million broadband, pay-TV and mobile customers to its already vast network.
Back in 2015, Telefónica tried to sell O2 into CK Hutchison, the proprietor of Three, for #10.3bn. That deal was blocked by the European Commission over concerns it would have left just three mobile phone operators in the united kingdom.The Spanish telecoms giant went on to consider a #10bn stock exchange listing for its branch, but abandoned the strategies amid worries about Brexit.
Liberty Global, through its European enterprise Liberty Media, has been gradually moving away from charge of its own operations. Vodafone last year purchased Eastern European cable assets and Liberty’s German, and both companies have established a joint-venture in the Netherlands.
“Vodafone is also expected to substitute EE as Virgin Mobile’s wholesale spouse in next year as part of a deal lasting till 2026.”
It remains to be seen whether a deal between O2 and Virgin Media, which Bloomberg accounts could be announced as early as next week, would scupper this arrangement that is projected.
Kalyan Jee Jha

