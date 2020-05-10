Home Technology Twitter: Tweet Scheduling Feature For Users
Technology

Twitter: Tweet Scheduling Feature For Users

By- Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
- Advertisement -

The capability to program tweets instead of burst them out at precisely the same time can be quite handy if you are a Twitter user, and there are a variety of third-party plug-ins to assist. It may be pushing out its scheduler.

As The Next Web accounts, some users have started seeing a schedule option appear on the interface: you can select a date and time for your article, in addition to seeing all of the tweets you’ve currently got scheduled.

- Advertisement -

It is something that Twitter started testing last year, even though the feature was never rolled out broadly beyond a trial group. The new functionality appears similar.

Also Read:   Covid-19: Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey announces $ 1 billion help in fighting Coronavirus pandemic

It appears for the time being at least; more people are getting the option, it seems as if the attribute is available if you’re using Twitter on the desktop through a web browser.

The ever-evolving Twitter

We have not heard anything from Twitter itself, so this may be an extension of the first test: it may evaporate, or it may become available for everybody at once.

Also Read:   OnePlus Has Launched New 5G Flagship Smartphone 'OnePlus 8 Series', Take A Look Inside For All Details

The feature is available in TweetDeck the power user net client that owned and run by itself Apart from having the ability to program tweets through different media management applications.

That would suggest it’s not going to take software technology know-how to switch the scheduler over to the Twitter clients. It has been actively experimenting with new strategies to show threads.

Also Read:   OnePlus Has Launched New 5G Flagship Smartphone 'OnePlus 8 Series', Take A Look Inside For All Details

Having the capability to schedule tweets is undoubtedly useful. However, it can cause a severe number of social media humiliation also if it becomes ill-timed, or appears ignorant of what everyone else is talking about on the network (Twitter moves quickly ( after all). There’s still no sign of an edit button, however.

- Advertisement -
Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
Hi, I am a passionate blogger, gamer, movies, tv shows, and comic book lover. I am a tech freak guy and spend most of my time exploring new things in the world of technology. I write blogs about the information on tech, product reviews, and how giant tech companies like Apple, Google, Microsoft, Facebook changing our world, and love to share everything here at World Top Trend.

Must Read

Watch Run Online: Stream For AnyWhere, How ?

Entertainment Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
The dynamic writing duo behind Vicky Jones, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Fleabag have reunited for a TV show and this is currently proving to be...
Read more

Windows 10: For Best gaming performance, Should Turn This Feature off

Entertainment Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
Game Mode, a feature introduced with the Creators Update of 2017 way back into Windows 10, was designed to make gaming a much better...
Read more

Twitter: Tweet Scheduling Feature For Users

Technology Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
The capability to program tweets instead of burst them out at precisely the same time can be quite handy if you are a Twitter...
Read more

“Kim Kardashian”A Pornographic Actor

Entertainment Kalyan Jee Jha -
Full Name: Kim Kardashian Hometown: Calabasas, CA Relationship Status: Married to Kanye West Birthday: October 21, 1980 Biography:The daughter of one of O.J. Simpson‘s head trial lawyers, Robert Kardashian, Kim Kardashian first hit the scene as one...
Read more

“Lionel Messi” The Magician Of Football

Sports Kalyan Jee Jha -
Lionel Messi, at full Lionel Andrés Messi, also called Leo Messi or Messi, (born June 24, 1987, Rosario, Argentina), Argentine-born football (soccer) player who...
Read more

Cobra Kai Season 3 : Release Date, Cast, Storyline And Future Updates!!!

TV Series Anand mohan -
Cobra Kai has performed far superior to we anticipated. This proceeded together with the lack of care of The Karate Kid films and, all...
Read more

Everything We Know About Netflix’s Series Outer Banks Season 2.

Netflix Anand mohan -
OUTER BANKS season 2 could be on the cards as fans became enamored with the cast of the primary arrangement. It is as yet...
Read more

Being under quarantine the outbreak of coronavirus

Celebrities Nitu Jha -
Being under quarantine amidst the outbreak of coronavirus. Being under quarantine comes with a whole new set of dilemmas.
Also Read:   Chromecast Ultra Remote Will Be launched Early, Leaks News
And if you're someone who's working from home. And...
Read more

Everything You Should Know About‘Euphoria Season 2’.

HBO Anand mohan -
It's time for some exciting news for fans of Euphoria. The American teen drama has been revived for a brand new season. Euphoria year...
Read more

Pirates Of The Caribbean 6 : Release Date, Cast And Other Latest Updates!!!!

Hollywood Anand mohan -
When Pirates of the Caribbean 6 going to be published? The launch date of the sixth installment remains not declared but there are reports...
Read more
© World Top Trend