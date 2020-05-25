Home Hollywood Transformers 7 or "Transformers: Rise of Unicron": Recent updates on its release...
Transformers 7 or “Transformers: Rise of Unicron”: Recent updates on its release date, cast, plot and everything you want to know

By- Simran Jaiswal
“Transformers” is one of the 13th highest-grossing film series. It is a series of science fiction action films based on the Transformers franchise. This series has released six films till now. The first five films were directed by Michael Bay and received mixed reviews. The sixth film of this series, “Bumblebee” (Directed by Travis Night), released on December 21, 2018, received positive reviews and became one of the most loved films of this series. The seventh film of the Transformers franchise was supposed to arrive in theatres on June 28, 2019. But Paramount canceled its release without any explanation. Viewers are waiting for the “Transformers 7”. So let’s see what we know about the Transformers 7.

Release date of “Transformers 7” or “Transformers: Rise of Unicron.”

The arrival date of Transformers 7 or “Transformers: Rise of Unicron” has been announced, and it has already created an environment of excitement among the viewers. In May 2020, it was reported that Paramount scheduled release date of June 24, 2022, for Transformers: Rise of Unicron. However, no trailer or teaser is released. Now, fans are waiting for the official trailer.

What can we expect from “Transformers: Rise of Unicron”?

In the last movie, Optimus Prime gets acquainted with some of the facts about Cybertron. It is revealed that Quintessa and Unicron have the same aim, and Earth falls in the middle of an intergalactic battle. Since the last movie i.e., Transformers: The Last Knight, did not perform well, the franchise may take a new turn in the case of Transformers: Rise of Unicron. But as the name suggests, the movie will focus on Unicron.

The cast of “Transformers: Rise of Unicron.”

The cast is likely to include many voice artists and other actors from previous seasons. They are Laura Haddock as Vivian Wembley, Mark Wahlberg as Cade Yeager, Peter Cullen(Voice artist) as Optimus Prime, and many others.

Stay with us for more updates.

Simran Jaiswal

