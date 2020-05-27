Home TV Series Amazon Prime TOP GUN: MAVERICK- latest release date, cast and more
TV SeriesAmazon Prime

TOP GUN: MAVERICK- latest release date, cast and more

By- Aryan Singh
- Advertisement -

With the release of the world-famous ‘Top Gun’ in 1986, starring the legendary and the most charming Tom Cruise, the world has been eagerly waiting for the sequel of the movie. The wait for the movie is over after 34 long years.

The movie starring Tom Cruise once again was to be released on June 26, 2020. the budget of the movie was $156 million. But the release dates have been moved 6 months ahead due to the currently ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The movie theatres and public places are currently locked down. The movie ‘Top Gun-maverick’ is to be released in December now, the actor Tom Cruise himself reported on twitter. According to CNN, the movie is to be released on December 23, 2020. The wait will be a little more longer now for the fans.

Also Read:   Top Gun 2 Maverick Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And a Major Update

THE MOVIE TRAILER

The trailer was aired on July 19, 2019, by the production house of the movie ‘Paramount pictures’. The trailer tells us that Tom Cruise has been serving in the air force for more than 30 years. The release of the trailer was a great success, gathering more than 30 million views on Youtube. Since the release of the trailer, the fans are very hyped to watch the movie as soon as the movie comes in the movie theatres. The director of the movie ‘Joseph Kosinski’ must have made sure to utilize the full potential of one of the most charming actors of Hollywood.

Also Read:   Top Gun 2 Maverick Cast, Release Date Update
Also Read:   Cable Girls Season 5: What’s The Story All About, Is It Worth Watching

The trailer of the upcoming movie starts with Tom Cruise and Ed Harris talking to each other on one of the base stations of the Air force. As the trailer continues, we can also see Jennifer Connelly.

CAST

The film consists of Tom Cruise as the male lead and Jennifer Connelly as the female lead. We can see many other well-known actors in the movie. This lead cast will make sure that we enjoy every minute of the movie.

BEHIND THE SCENES VIDEO

In the ‘behind the scenes’ video released, we get introduced to the producer of the movie inviting us to have a look at the sets and shooting of Top Gun-Maverick. Tom Cruise and the crew worked with the finest pilots from all over the world to create a world-class experience for the audience. The actor himself can be seen sitting inside one of the fighter planes. The actor tells us that flying a fighter get is one of the most thrilling experiences he has ever had. The actor further tells us that he experienced all the G-Forces while sitting inside a flying fighter get.

Also Read:   Cobra Kai Season 3: Expected Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All The Recant Update
Also Read:   Top Gun 2 Maverick Cast, Release Date Update

The movie is a must-watch for all Hollywood fans. The wait of the audience will be over once the movie gets released in the theatres.

Till then, Stay Tuned.

- Advertisement -
Aryan Singh

Must Read

Crossing Swords Release Date, Cast & All Updates

TV Series Kavin -
Crossing Swords is an American adult animated stop-motion comedy web television series. In recent days there is a huge demand for the adult animation...
Read more

TOP GUN: MAVERICK- latest release date, cast and more

Amazon Prime Aryan Singh -
With the release of the world-famous 'Top Gun' in 1986, starring the legendary and the most charming Tom Cruise, the world has been eagerly...
Read more

Justice League :Two- Read latest info here

Hollywood Aryan Singh -
Justice League- PART TWO The American superhero movie from 2017 received immense love from the audience. The movie broke many records in terms of box...
Read more

Season 4 Haikyuu is here. Latest info, release date and more

TV Series Aryan Singh -
Haikyuu is an animated sports series illustrated by Haruichi Furudate. Production I.G.I.G. has produced the series, and the first season was broadcasted from April...
Read more

Love,victor Release Date, Cast & All You Need To Know

TV Series Kavin -
Love, victor, is an American teen drama web television series. The first announcement about the television series came back in 2019. The development has...
Read more

Here’s everything we all know thus far about Hocus Pocus 2

Hollywood Sunidhi -
Classic kids' 1990s kids movie Hocus Pocus is getting a made-for-TV sequel/remake over at Disney. Here's everything we all know thus far about Hocus...
Read more

Here Is Everything You Need To Know Russian Season 2

Hollywood Sunidhi -
This is a dark comedy starring co-creator Natasha Lyonne will return with eight episodes. Netflix's Russian Doll arrived back in February 2019 with a...
Read more

Westworld Season 3: Check Out The Release Date, Main Characters And More Updates

TV Series Sunidhi -
 OVERVIEW The third season of the American science fiction dystopian television series Westworld premiered on HBO on March 15, 2020, and ended on May 3,...
Read more

Sex Education Season 3: Cast,  Plot And All You Need To Know

Netflix Sunidhi -
OVERVIEW You heard right; it has been finally confirmed there would be a third season with two seasons already under her belt, creator Laurie Nunn...
Read more

Madam Secretary Season 6 Netflix Release Date, Cast & Everything You Need To Know

TV Series Kavin -
Madam Secretary is back once again in an online videos streaming platform. It's one of the few popular political dramas created based on the...
Read more
© World Top Trend