Top Gun Maverick- Here Is Everything You Know So Far

By- Aryan Singh
‘Top Gun’ in 1986, starring the legendary and the most charming Tom Cruise, the world has been eagerly waiting for the sequel of the movie. The wait for the movie is over after 34 long years. The movie starring Tom Cruise once again was to be released on June 26, 2020. the budget of the movie is $156 million. But the release dates have been moved 6 months ahead due to the currently ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The movie theaters and public places are currently locked down. The movie ‘Top Gun-maverick’ is to be released in December now, the actor Tom Cruise himself reported on twitter. According to CNN, the movie is to be published on December 23, 2020. The wait will be a little longer now for the fans.

THE MOVIE TRAILER

The trailer was aired on July 19, 2019, by the production house of the movie ‘Paramount pictures.’ The trailer tells us that Tom Cruise has been serving in the air force for more than 30 years. The release of the trailer was a great success, gathering more than 30 million views on Youtube. Since the release of the trailer, the fans are very hyped to watch the movie as soon as the movie comes in the movie theaters. The director of the movie ‘Joseph Kosinki’ must have made sure to utilize the full potential of one of the most charming actors of Hollywood.
The trailer of the upcoming movie starts with Tom Cruise and Ed Harris talking to each other on one of the base stations of the Air force. As the trailer continues, we can also see Jennifer Connelly.

CAST

The film consists of Tom Cruise as the male lead and Jennifer Connelly as the female lead. We can see many other well-known actors in the movie. This lead cast will make sure that we enjoy every minute of the movie.

BEHIND THE SCENES VIDEO

In the ‘behind the scenes’ video released, we get introduced to the producer of the movie invites us to have a look at the sets and shooting of Top Gun-Maverick. Tom Cruise and the crew worked with the most excellent pilots from all over the world to create a world-class experience for the audience. The actor himself can be seen sitting inside one of the fighter planes. The actor tells us that flying a fighter get is one of the most thrilling experiences he has ever had. The actor further tells us that he experienced all the G-Forces while sitting inside a flying fighter get.

The movie is a must-watch for all Hollywood fans. The wait of the audience will be over once the movie gets released in the theatres.
Till then, Stay Tuned.

Aryan Singh

