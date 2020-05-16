Home Hollywood Top Gun 2: Trailer, Release Date, Story And All The Latest Update
Top Gun 2: Trailer, Release Date, Story And All The Latest Update

By- Priya kumari
As we know that hard labour is the key to success. It can have only power to change the time. Tom cruise is a great Hollywood actor and producer. His movies always hit not only worldwide but also in India. He is nominated for three times Academy Awards and also won three golden globe awards. Now ,he has become the role model among youngsters. 

Tom’s movies are always praise worthy and he must deserve praise because of his great action. Always after getting the news of  Tom’s movies, youngsters feel very excited. In India, fans eagerly wait for his movies. He has a unique style of presenting movies. His uniqueness always gives joy to fans.

Release

It is set to be aired on 20 th june 2020. First part was released in 1986, when cruise was 23 years only. Trailer got released,hopefully very soon it would be aired. 

Trailer

Recently, Top Gun 2 trailer got released. After watching this trailer, fans are eagerly waiting for the movie. Tom comes out in a new role. It would be an action thriller movie. It may be emotional too. It must be hit like all of his movies.

Story

The story starts with the friend of Tom who has died in Jet5. This made him sad and helpless. He started to live in depression because he was unable to come out from that disaster. This theme makes story more emotional.

So we can conclude that top gun2 would be most watched movie among youngsters. It would also hit like all of his movies. After releasing the trailer, fans became like a thirsty crow. Their thirst would be gone after watching this movie. 

Priya kumari

