Top Gun 2 Maverick: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All The Latest Update

By- Shruti Kumari
Top Gun: Maverick is an upcoming American action drama film directed by Joseph Kosinski. After almost 30 years, the first premier Top gun has its sequel.

Cast

Many similar faces can be seen, Tom Cruise as Captain Pete’ Maverick’ Mitchell, Miles Teller as Lieutenant Bradley’ Rooster’ Bradshaw, Jennifer Connelly as Penny Benjamin, Glen Powell as Hangman, Val Kilmer as Admiral Tom’ Iceman’ Kazansky, John Hamm as Vice Admiral, Lewis Pullman as Bob.

Release Date

Though it was scheduled to come out back in July 2019, it had a year-long setback. The release date was fixed in June 2020 in early March 2020. It seems that we will have to wait for a few more months for this sequel to come out on 23rd December 2020. Paramount Pictures will be releasing this movie. The main reason for the delay of this long-awaited sequel must be coronavirus pandemic which has already caused multiple delays in the movie industry. 

Plot

After more than 30 years of service as one of the navy’s top aviators, Pete Mitchell is one of the most excellent pilots to come out of the Top Gun Academy. He must soon confront the past while training a new squad of graduates for a dangerous mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice. Rumours are that drones are one of the enemies in this movie.

Trailer

In July 2019, the first trailer was released. It had many flight sequences and created quite a buzz among the audience. The second trailer was released in mid-December. Pete Mitchell is seen as an instructor making some risky flight maneuvers. As we didn’t see the famous character ‘Iceman’ in the trailers of 2020, questions arise about the role of Val Kilmer. We have to wait at the end to know.

Shruti Kumari

