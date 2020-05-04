Too Hot To Handle Season 2: Release Date, Cast And Everything We Know So Far

- Advertisement -

Too Hot to Handle would be your Netflix dating reality show Love Island, set in a condominium in Mexico. They are all beautiful, and they compete to win $100,000. The dilemma is that couples aren’t allowed to have a connection else would eliminate money when they get it done.

When is the release date?

No more 2 release date has been announced. But since Netflix’s other reality shows, Love Is Blind and The Circle, have has to push production in their second and third seasons due to the coronavirus outbreak, we do not expect a second season of Too Hot to Handle to be published in 2020. As of this moment, it seems the earliest the series will return is 2021.

- Advertisement -

Who is in the cast?

The season 2 cast hasn’t been announced. But if they are anything like season 1, then expect a good deal of swimsuits and attractive twentysomethings who love sex. Contrary to Love Is Blind, which stuck to locals in 1 town, anticipate the Too Hot to Handle year 2 cast to be diverse geography-wise. The year 1 cast had contestants from Canada, Florida, New Jersey, Australia, England, and Ireland, so we think a season 2 will incorporate a similar melting pot. One affirmed gap would be that the season 2 cast will know that they cannot kiss, have sex or masturbate, which may result in a throw.

What’s in the game?

The young guys have to spend with women on an Island. The players are advised not to involve any sexual activity with their partners, or the money price will be deducted. A digital voice guides the players in the game.