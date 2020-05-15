Too Hot To Handle Season 2: Is It Renewed?

- Advertisement -

Are you bored with animation and action series? Here are some details about the adult television reality show to revamp your entertainment watchlist. Too hot to Handle is a reality television dating game show produced by Fremantle production company Talkback. Laura Gibson and Charlie Bennett are the creators of a television show. The first season of the series releases on 17 April 2020 is bashed with mixed comments from the entertainment critics around the globe.

It was earlier planned to reach the series to various regions of different parts of the world through an online video streaming platform. The first season of the show consists of eight episodes with a runtime of around 35-45 minutes. It’s said that the show holds more than million active viewers making it more profitable. We have gathered much information about Too Hot To Handle to share with you in this article

Is Too Hot To Handle Season 2 renewed?

Too Hot To Handle Season 2 is not renewed officially. It’s expected that the development will make their official announcement about their renewal stats soon after the lockdown. Based on the information from the uneducated guesses suggest that the event is in talks with the contestants for the second season of the show. As of now, we don’t have any official announcement about the renewal status of Too Hot To Handle Season 2.

Many might know that the last season of the show has been recently completed, it’s too early expecting the renewal status of the second season of the series. However, we’ll let you know once the show gets renewed for another season. Check our website for more regular updates.

Too Hot To Handle: Episode Details

Following are the episode details of Too Hot To Handle

Season 1 Episode 1: Love, Sex or Money aired on 17 April 2020,

Season 1 Episode 2: When Harry Met Francesca aired on 17 April 2020,

Season 1 Episode 3: Revenge Is a Dish Best Served Hot aired on 17 April 2020,

Season 1 Episode 4: Two’s Company, Three’s a … Threesome aired on 17 April 2020,

Season 1 Episode 5: Boys to Men aired on 17 April 2020,

Season 1 Episode 6: The Bryce Isn’t Right aired on 17 April 2020,

Season 1 Episode 7: Sisters over Misters aired on 17 April 2020,

Season 1 Episode 8: Lust or Bust aired on 17 April 2020,

Season 1 Episode 9: Extra Hot: The Reunion aired on 8 May 2020.

Who Are The Cast Included In Too Hot To Handle

Bryce Hirschberg aged 29 from the United States Of America,

Chloe Veitch aged 21 from the United Kingdom,

David Birtwistle aged 28 from the United Kingdom,

Francesca Farago aged 26 from Canada,

Harry Jowsey aged 22 from Australia,

Kelechi “Kelz” Dyke aged 27 from the United Kingdom,

Lydia Clyma aged 22 from the United Kingdom,

Nicole O’Brien old 23 from Ireland,

Rhonda Paul aged 27 from the United States of America,

Sharron Townsend aged 25 from the United States of America,

Kori Sampson aged 22 from the United Kingdom,

Madison Wyborny aged 20 from the United States of America,

Matthew smith aged 29 from the United States of America,

Haley Cureton, aged 20 from the United States of America.