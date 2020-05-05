Home Entertainment 'Too Hot To Handle' Reunion Is Coming To Netflix
'Too Hot To Handle' Reunion Is Coming To Netflix

By- Alok Chand
Lana dropped another bombshell, you all. However, this time, nobody will be mad about what she has to say. On May 4, Netflix announced a Too Hot To Handle reunion is coming into the streamer in only a few days, and it’s going to be, well, hot.

Too Hot To Handle

The newest episode, titled, “Too Hot To Handle Extra Hot: The Reunion,” will hit Netflix on Friday, May 8. The statement of this aftershow promises to bring together the contestants in the hit relationship series to get”fresh upgrades, frisky banter, and a streak of spicy matches,” so it sounds like it will have a similar texture to the episodes that came before it and new information lovers have been craving.

Of course, it wouldn’t have been possible for the contestants to collect IRL for a taping of the reunion. Instead, like many other TV show reunions that have happened in a previous couple of weeks, this incident will feature a virtual gathering of this Too Hot To Handle celebrities.

The former villa-dwellers are sure to be super-entertaining to watch, even though they won’t physically be in precisely the same place. It looks like there may be a proposal of some sort.

At a photograph of the reunion, Harry Jowsey is looking at the camera and holding a Ring Pop. Though he has a grin on his face, the jokester looks about anything he’s doing pretty serious. They seem together and considering he’s in a relationship with fellow contestant Francesca Farago, would he be asking her to marry him through video chat?

Ahead of the incident’s airdate, it is unclear precisely what is going on in the photograph. But, Harry and Fran have already revealed their plans to proceed together after the pandemic has escalated, and believing they got their start on a reality TV series, it wouldn’t be entirely out-there for them to take another massive step in their relationship on camera for everybody to see.

As for the other Too Hot To Handle contestants, many of them have been relatively vague about what they’ve been up to since the show wrapped filming in the spring of 2019, so fans must get excited to hear updates from these. Also intriguing? The reunion will be hosted with Desiree Burch, aka Too Hot To Handle’s saucy narrator. Fans fell in love with Burch’s voice since she was directing them through the show’s ridiculousness, and today they will have the ability to see her facial expressions — which are most likely to be equally as hilarious — as the shenanigans of the reunion perform out.

Alok Chand

