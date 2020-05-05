Home Top Stories Today, The Government Will Put 500-500 Rupees In These Jan Dhan Accounts,...
Top Stories

Today, The Government Will Put 500-500 Rupees In These Jan Dhan Accounts, Know When And When You Will Get Money!

By- Vikash Kumar
- Advertisement -

New Delhi. Under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package, the second installment of Rs 500-500 will be deposited in the account of women account holders of Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PM Jan Dhan Yojana) from today. Money transfer to these accounts will be done according to the last number of the Jan Dhan account. The money will be transferred in 5 days. This will help in complying with the social distance guidelines. Please tell that in April, 500-500 rupees were transferred to 20.5 crore women Jan Dhan accounts.

Lockdown extended until May 17

The government has extended the lockdown till May 17. However, during this period, many concessions have been made in the entire country. To help the poor during the Kovid-19 crisis, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on March 26 that Rs. 500 per month in the accounts of women Jan Dhan account holders from April to 3 months.

Also Read:   Barry Season 3: Get To Know When Is This Dark Humor Series Releasing On HBO, Cast, And Plot
- Advertisement -

What is the time table?

Jan Dhan beneficiary women are allowed to withdraw money based on their account numbers. According to the information given by the Finance Ministry, the money will be transferred to the account holders on whose account number 0 or 1 ends on May 4.

Also Read:   Sex Education Season 3: Here’s Release Date Rumours of Netflix TV Shows And Otis’ Fate Revealed

In the 2 and 3 digit accounts on May 5, 4, and 5, last digit accounts were poured on May 6. This money will be added on May 8 in the accounts of women beneficiaries of the 6 and 7 last digits. Account-holders whose last digits are 8 and 9 will get this money on May 11. After May 11, you can withdraw this amount from your bank on any day.

Also Read:   Suffering With Eye Pressure ; Reduce Your Eye Strain Issue

How to withdraw money?

The government said that you should take money from ATM machines located in your locality, nearby bank friends, CSPs, etc. and go to the banks at least. According to the instructions of the Government of India, ATM usage during this lockdown is completely free.

- Advertisement -
Vikash Kumar
Vikash has lived in New Delhi his whole life. Vikash has worked as a journalist for nearly a decade has contributed to several large publications including the Yahoo News and the Oakland Tribune. As a founder and journalist for World Top Trend, Vikash covers national and international developments.

Must Read

Goblin Slayer Season 2: Release Date, Plot, Cast, Spolier And All The Latest Update

TV Series Vikash Kumar -
Goblin Slayer is a dark fantasy series based on a novel set of the same title by Kumo Kagyu. Noboru Kannatuki illustrates the novels....
Read more

THE GOOD PLACE SEASON 4

Entertainment Aryan Singh -
'The Good Place' is a fantasy-comedy tv series started by 'Michael Schur', the creator of the show. Many people love it due to its...
Read more

Today, The Government Will Put 500-500 Rupees In These Jan Dhan Accounts, Know When And When You Will Get Money!

Top Stories Vikash Kumar -
New Delhi. Under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package, the second installment of Rs 500-500 will be deposited in the account of women account...
Read more

Drifters Season 2 Release Date, Voice Cast, Plot: When will Drifter 2 out?

Entertainment Aryan Singh -
Drifters season-2 RELEASE DATE. Drifters season-1 had gained immense popularity among the youth since the time it was premiered online. Drifters season- 1 was a...
Read more

When Is The Release Date Of Season 5 Of Lucifer? How Can I Watch The Previous Series Of Lucifer?

Netflix Vikash Kumar -
Lucifer Season 5 is coming! However, stated Lucifer's span, while extended to 16 scenes, is going to be the last appearance ever to be...
Read more

Outer Banks Season 2: Everything You Want To Know

Netflix Anand mohan -
Spoilers for season 1 of Outer Banks below. Seeing the soapy teen drama of Netflix's Outer Banks left me longing for a tan, a fictional...
Read more

The Boys Season 2: Release Date, Episodes, All Information and Updates.

Amazon Prime Anand mohan -
The Boys Season 2 is on the way, we've already received the titles of the episode of the second season of'The Boys' and it...
Read more

Diablo 4 : Release Date, Gameplay, Hidden Features, Information, and All Updates!!

Gaming Anand mohan -
Diablo 4 is an internet dungeon crawler action role-playing sport. Since the launch of Diablo 3; now, after a gap of around seven decades,...
Read more

HighSchool DxD Season 5: All necessary updates about the anime show that you want to know.

TV Series Anand mohan -
Highschool DxD is a very popular anime show, and when you look at it, you will instantly realize why it is so popular. It...
Read more

Diablo 4: Release date, Gameplay, Story, Rumors And More Updates

Gaming Vikash Kumar -
Diablo 4 trailer shows the game narrative will focus on Lilith, who's the daughter of Succubi and Mephisto. Lilith will play the main antagonist...
Read more
© World Top Trend