Today, The Government Will Put 500-500 Rupees In These Jan Dhan Accounts, Know When And When You Will Get Money!

New Delhi. Under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package, the second installment of Rs 500-500 will be deposited in the account of women account holders of Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PM Jan Dhan Yojana) from today. Money transfer to these accounts will be done according to the last number of the Jan Dhan account. The money will be transferred in 5 days. This will help in complying with the social distance guidelines. Please tell that in April, 500-500 rupees were transferred to 20.5 crore women Jan Dhan accounts.

Lockdown extended until May 17

The government has extended the lockdown till May 17. However, during this period, many concessions have been made in the entire country. To help the poor during the Kovid-19 crisis, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced on March 26 that Rs. 500 per month in the accounts of women Jan Dhan account holders from April to 3 months.

What is the time table?

Jan Dhan beneficiary women are allowed to withdraw money based on their account numbers. According to the information given by the Finance Ministry, the money will be transferred to the account holders on whose account number 0 or 1 ends on May 4.

In the 2 and 3 digit accounts on May 5, 4, and 5, last digit accounts were poured on May 6. This money will be added on May 8 in the accounts of women beneficiaries of the 6 and 7 last digits. Account-holders whose last digits are 8 and 9 will get this money on May 11. After May 11, you can withdraw this amount from your bank on any day.

How to withdraw money?

The government said that you should take money from ATM machines located in your locality, nearby bank friends, CSPs, etc. and go to the banks at least. According to the instructions of the Government of India, ATM usage during this lockdown is completely free.