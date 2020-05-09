Three Years Of Imprisonment: Amber Heard could face 3-year imprisonment, lose ‘Aquaman’

- Advertisement -

Three Years Of Imprisonment: Amber Heard may imprison for three years and also lose her role on Aquaman 2, aiming her ongoing legal battle with ex Jhonny Depp.

Amber Heard and Jhonny Depp separated in the year 2016 while their ongoing legal battle continues alleged that her ex-husband was violent and abusive.

An audio recording leaked earlier this year, which can not only change Heard’s future but also his career. According to the sources, she may fire from Aquaman and face 3-year imprisonment.

Amber Heard alleged that his ex-husband Johnny Depp was abusing her when they are together. She also appears in court with the bruises on May 27 in the year 2016.

Whereas, Depp said she only just painted on bruises to obtain a temporary restraining order from him. And he denied that he abuses or violet his ex-wife.

Depp and Heard had a blowout fight on May 21 in the year 2016. This led to their separation. The actress alleged that the Fantastic Beasts actor abused her and tore her hair out.

Heard’s friend call at 911 around 8:27 pm by the time exes is still in the argument. But the officers who responded found no evidence of assault in the place.

With another call at 10:09 pm and two officers of LAPD arrive at Heard’s home and still not found any evidence of the assault.

Based on the evidence video Depp left his apartment around 8:30 pm. Depp was not aware of Heard’s injuries until she claimed for a restraining order. After six days later, with a bruise on her face.

If Heard is faking to Depp in charge of fault cases, she may face up to 3 years of imprisonment.

Amber Heard was playing the role of Mera as part of the Superhero movie “Aquaman” as Heard was fired from Aquaman 2. And the publication cited the petition that called for Amber Heard removal in the franchise.