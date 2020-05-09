Home Hollywood Three Years Of Imprisonment: Amber Heard could face 3-year imprisonment, lose ‘Aquaman’
HollywoodMovies

Three Years Of Imprisonment: Amber Heard could face 3-year imprisonment, lose ‘Aquaman’

By- Rupal Malal
- Advertisement -

Three Years Of Imprisonment: Amber Heard may imprison for three years and also lose her role on Aquaman 2, aiming her ongoing legal battle with ex Jhonny Depp.

Amber Heard and Jhonny Depp separated in the year 2016 while their ongoing legal battle continues alleged that her ex-husband was violent and abusive.

- Advertisement -

An audio recording leaked earlier this year, which can not only change Heard’s future but also his career. According to the sources, she may fire from Aquaman and face 3-year imprisonment.

Three Years Of Imprisonment: Amber Heard could face 3-year of imprisonment

Amber Heard alleged that his ex-husband Johnny Depp was abusing her when they are together. She also appears in court with the bruises on May 27 in the year 2016.

Whereas, Depp said she only just painted on bruises to obtain a temporary restraining order from him. And he denied that he abuses or violet his ex-wife.

Depp and Heard had a blowout fight on May 21 in the year 2016. This led to their separation. The actress alleged that the Fantastic Beasts actor abused her and tore her hair out.

Heard’s friend call at 911 around 8:27 pm by the time exes is still in the argument. But the officers who responded found no evidence of assault in the place.

With another call at 10:09 pm and two officers of LAPD arrive at Heard’s home and still not found any evidence of the assault.

Based on the evidence video Depp left his apartment around 8:30 pm. Depp was not aware of Heard’s injuries until she claimed for a restraining order. After six days later, with a bruise on her face.

Three Years Of Imprisonment: Johnny Depp’s ex-wife might lose Aquaman role

If Heard is faking to Depp in charge of fault cases, she may face up to 3 years of imprisonment.

Amber Heard was playing the role of Mera as part of the Superhero movie “Aquaman” as Heard was fired from Aquaman 2. And the publication cited the petition that called for Amber Heard removal in the franchise.

Also Read:   'The Matrix 4' is currently filming in San Francisco, California
- Advertisement -
Also Read:   Disney Confirms Pirate Of The Caribbean 6 is Back but is Johnny Depp Returning: Expected Release Date & Additional Information
Rupal Malal

Must Read

Three Years Of Imprisonment: Amber Heard could face 3-year imprisonment, lose ‘Aquaman’

Hollywood Rupal Malal -
Three Years Of Imprisonment: Amber Heard may imprison for three years and also lose her role on Aquaman 2, aiming her ongoing legal battle...
Read more

New Photos: Cristiano Ronaldo shares photo of ‘greatest love’

Sports Rupal Malal -
New Photos: Cristiano Ronaldo recently shares pictures with his four kids while being under quarantine. He captioned the images as "The Greatest Love." Cristiano Ronaldo...
Read more

GOD OF WAR 5: GAMERS NEED TO KNOW THIS!

Gaming Aryan Singh -
We all love playing video games, don't we? Video games take us into a virtual world that was never known to any of us...
Read more

New Video: Ariana Grande Goes Public with New Boyfriend Dalton Gomez in “Stuck with You” Video

Celebrities Rupal Malal -
New Video: As we all heard about the rumors that Ariana Grande is in a relationship with Dalton Gomez. So, now Ariana Grande publically confirmed...
Read more

Are Delivery Services Gaining Popularity? What’s The Future in This Business?

Top Stories Vikash Kumar -
What do you need to maintain your productivity during a hard day of work?Without a doubt, good food!! Good food is the fuel your...
Read more

In The Last Month Of May Marvel’s Fury Files Will Come On Disney+

Corona Kalyan Jee Jha -
If not for the novel coronavirus outbreak, then we would all be discussing our remarks on Black Widow right about today. The long-awaited solo...
Read more

The MacBook Air 2020 Review And More Info

Technology Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
The MacBook Air 2020 feels like a much more significant step up from the MacBook Air 2019 with no doubt.
Also Read:   Aquaman 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Latest News
Apple has given it...
Read more

Antibodies for the novel coronavirus Disease

Top Stories Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
Researchers in the Netherlands and Japan have developed antibodies for the novel coronavirus that could neutralize the pathogen in labs. The medications still have to...
Read more

The book coronavirus can spread only through droplets

Education Nitu Jha -
The book coronavirus can spread only through droplets. containing viral loads that can reach on the eyes, nose, or mouth of a person. The book...
Read more

Yoga In Quarantine: Best Way For Fitness

Lifestyle Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
Yoga In Quarantine: Fitness teacher, Namrata Purohit who is also a B-town favourite, is widely known for her rowing routines, and for attracting advanced...
Read more
© World Top Trend