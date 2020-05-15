- Advertisement -

Though countless Americans are still waiting to receive their coronavirus stimulation checks, which have been part of this $2.2 trillion emergency relief bill .

Congress passed at the end of March.

- Advertisement -

congressional leaders are prepare to debate an all-new emergency.

bill which may include money for a new form of direct payments to Americans.

Though countless Americans are still

This new coronavirus stimulus package, however, may not end up mimicking the previous coronavirus stimulus in a minumum of one regard, however .

Republicans appear less inclined for this bill to be large, which might put the idea of new stimulation checks in danger.

For those hoping Congress might finance an extra round of lead coronavirus stimulus payments, following upon the first round of checks as large as $1,200 for individuals and $2,400 for couples, that might be bad news. Why?

For starters, the $2.2 trillion measure Congress passed in March was, at the moment, the most significant such emergency relief legislation in US history.

This new bill — that, among other things, proposes giving up to $6,000 to households .

would be even more significant. It is a 1,800-page bill which also includes financing for everything from help to state and local governments ($875 billion) and an additional $75 billion for coronavirus testing.

as well as $75 billion for mortgage relief Americans have already responded to surveys saying that most individuals could use stimulation check #2.

However, deep philosophical mistake lines are starting to imply that won’t occur anytime soon.

with the two sides essentially splitting as follows:

Not that anybody has forgotten, but a presidential election is coming up in November, and Democrats need to use every opportunity to paint themselves on the side of ordinary Americans.

that’s the main reason behind stuffing as much as possible into this brand new proposed stimulus package.

Republicans, however, now seem to be eager to escape to their standard position of concern about over-spending.

together with many already on record as expressing hesitation about voting for any new crisis spending before June.

Both of these are over-simplifications.

but that’s a basic summary of where the US .

answer to the coronavirus crisis at the federal level goes from here..

This recently proposed coronavirus stimulation laws

that delivers an additional $1,200 for adults .

who make less than $75,000 and $2,400 for couples that make less than $150,000 .

will probably be passed onto a party-line vote, possibly as soon as Friday.

And while this law is all but certain to face a buzz saw of opposition in the Senate.

it also can not be stressed enough that there are countless .

Americans who have not been paid yet though the earliest iteration of this program.