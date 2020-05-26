Home Movies The Wrong Missy Release Date, Cast & Everything You Need To Know
The Wrong Missy Release Date, Cast & Everything You Need To Know

By- Kavin
In this article, I’ll discuss The Wrong Missy Release Date, Cast, and everything you need to know. The first announcement about the film came back in 2018. It was announced that the development is interest in developing comedy scripts to meet the audience’s demand. For those who are active in social media might know the fact there is a huge demand for humor scripts in recent days. The development has been updating the shooting progress of the film to engage the audience.

The film is directed by Tyler Spindel, produced by Kevin Grady, Allen Covert, Judit Maull. The story of the film is written by Chris Pappas & Kevin Barnett. Happy Madison Productions is the production company involved in financially supporting the comedy film. The film’s runtime is said to be 90 minutes, with more than a million active viewers making the film profitable for the development. The film received an overwhelming response from the audience.

When Is The Wrong Missy Release Date?

The Wrong Missy is already released on May 13, 2020. It’s expected that there might be a slight delay in the actual release date of the film. However, development released the movie as announced earlier. It was planned earlier to cover the maximum audience base from various regions of different parts of the world. Fans can enjoy the film, which is currently available in an online video streaming platform, Netflix. As of now, these are the information related to the streaming details and release date.

Who Are The Cast Included In The Wrong Missy?

We have gathered a lot of information about the cast details of the film. The development has been updating the cast details of the film through social media and press releases. Its been leaked that the developed approached various cast from the entertainment industry before started this shooting progress.

Following are the cast included in The Wrong Missy

  • David Spade as Tim Morris,
  • Lauren Lapkus as Missy,
  • Nick Swardson as Nate,
  • Geoff Pierson as Jack Winstone,
  • Jackie Sandler as Jess,
  • Sarah Chalke as Julia,
  • Rob Schneider as Komante,
  • Chris Witaske as Rich,
  • Joe “Roman Reigns” Anoai as Tatted Meathead,
  • Molly Sims as Melissa,
  • John Farley as Calvin Sr.,
  • Jorge Garcia as Guy on Plane,
  • Bobby Lee as Check-In Desk Employee,
  • Arlene Newman as Barbara Winstone,
  • Jared Sandler as Stuart,
  • Sadie Sandler as Lobby Strong Sadie,
  • Sunny Sandler as Lobby Strong Sunny,
  • Emma Rose Goldstein as Lobby Strong Emma,
  • Lori Pelenise Tuisano as Bus Woman,
  • Vanilla Ice as Rob Van Winkle.
Kavin

