The witcher Season 2: cast, plot and release date

SEASON 2 AND THE RELEASE DATE

The is a novel based story written by Andrzej Sapkowski, turned to a tv series by the producer Lauren Schmidt Hissrich. It is a Polish-American fantasy drama series which deals with the legend of Geralt of Rivia and princess Ciri who are linked by destiny to each other. The first season as we know has eight episodes which was released in December 20, 2019. It is based on the collection of two short stories, The Last Wish and Sword of Destiny, that precede the main saga. Even before the release of the first season the officials had already declared the production of a second season in 2021, whose production was supposed to start in early 2020 in London. However, due to the pandemic, the production has been paused in the middle. So, we can expect the second season to be released at the end of 2021 or in the middle of the same year.

STORYLINE

There has been quite a lot of positive comments for the series from famous personalities and media, like Erik Kain of Forbes wrote, “If you’re looking for an original dark fantasy with some horror elements, some bare skin and plenty of bloods and gore (and monsters) look no further”.

Hissrich said the story for the second season will build on the foundations of the first season, becoming more focused; the characters will interact with each other more frequently. The second season will become more simpler to follow, with less skipping of time. Definitely, the next season is going to follow the plot of second series of the book. So, you might just want to read the next before.

CAST IN THE SECOND SEASON

Some of the cast of will be returning in the next season are, Anna Shaffer as Anna, Joey Batey as Jaskier, Eamon Farren as Cahir, MyAnna Buring as Tissaia, Lars Mikkelson as Stregobor and many other same cast from the fresh season.

For the new faces, the cast include Yasen Atour(Young Wallander) as Coen, Agnes Jorn(Monster) as Vareena, Paul Bullion(Peaky Blinders) as Lambert and many others.

No trailers have been released or any announcements about it has been made yet. We can only expect the trailer to come out just few months before the release.

For further details about the next season stay connected with us.