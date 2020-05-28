The witcher season 2: All The Latest Update, Check Here

The Witcher tiny stories by the author Andrzej Sapkowski were first issued in Polish science fiction and fiction magazine Fantastyka, beginning in the mid-1980s. The first small story, “Wiedźmin” (“The Witcher”) (1986), was drafted for a contest held by the magazine and won the third position. The first four stories dealing with the witcher Geralt of Rivia were featured in a 1990 short story collection titled Wiedźmin (The Witcher) — now out of print — with “Droga, z której się nie wrack” (“The Road with No Return”), which is set before the Witcher stories and features Geralt’s mother-to-be. That certainly proved to be the case for the new Netflix series The Witcher, reportedly the most popular streaming show in the world at one point, and the second-most popular series of 2019 on the industry-leading streamer.
The COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic is taking a toll on Hollywood, prompting numerous production delays and forcing studios to postpone premieres. The Witcher is no exemption, as Netflix reportedly halted production on season 2 of the series due to the explosion.
Also among the confirmed cast additions is Thue Ersted Rasmussen as Eskel, a fellow witcher from the School of the Wolf, where Geralt trained. Eskel is a key character in both the novels and the popular video game franchise they inspired, and one of Geralt’s closest friends.
A few weeks earlier, the two remaining characters on the list were first reported to be joining the series.
Here’s the new cast of The Witcher Season 2:
Henry Cavill will, of course, reprise as The Witcher Geralt of Rivia
- Freya Allen as Princess Ciri
- Anya Chalotra as the sorceress and love attraction Yennefer
- Jodhi May as Queen Calanthe
- Kim Bodnia as the Knowledgeable Golden Age Witcher and Geralt’s daddy Vesemir
- New entries:
- Yasen Atour (Young Wallander) as Coen
- Agnes Bjorn (Monster) as Verena
- Paul Bullion (Peaky Blinders) as Lambert
- Thue Posted Rasmussen (Fast and Furious 9) as Eskel
- Aisha Fabienne Ross (The Danish Girl) as Lydia
- Game of Throne’s Kristofer Hivju as Nivelles
- and newcomer Media Simson, who will play Francesca