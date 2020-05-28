The witcher season 2: All The Latest Update, Check Here

- Advertisement -

The Witcher tiny stories by the author Andrzej Sapkowski were first issued in Polish science fiction and fiction magazine Fantastyka, beginning in the mid-1980s. The first small story, “Wiedźmin” (“The Witcher”) (1986), was drafted for a contest held by the magazine and won the third position. The first four stories dealing with the witcher Geralt of Rivia were featured in a 1990 short story collection titled Wiedźmin (The Witcher) — now out of print — with “Droga, z której się nie wrack” (“The Road with No Return”), which is set before the Witcher stories and features Geralt’s mother-to-be. That certainly proved to be the case for the new Netflix series The Witcher, reportedly the most popular streaming show in the world at one point, and the second-most popular series of 2019 on the industry-leading streamer.

The COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic is taking a toll on Hollywood, prompting numerous production delays and forcing studios to postpone premieres. The Witcher is no exemption, as Netflix reportedly halted production on season 2 of the series due to the explosion.

Also among the confirmed cast additions is Thue Ersted Rasmussen as Eskel, a fellow witcher from the School of the Wolf, where Geralt trained. Eskel is a key character in both the novels and the popular video game franchise they inspired, and one of Geralt’s closest friends.

A few weeks earlier, the two remaining characters on the list were first reported to be joining the series.

Here’s the new cast of The Witcher Season 2:

Henry Cavill will, of course, reprise as The Witcher Geralt of Rivia

Freya Allen as Princess Ciri

Anya Chalotra as the sorceress and love attraction Yennefer

Jodhi May as Queen Calanthe

Kim Bodnia as the Knowledgeable Golden Age Witcher and Geralt’s daddy Vesemir

New entries:

Yasen Atour (Young Wallander) as Coen

Agnes Bjorn (Monster) as Verena

Paul Bullion (Peaky Blinders) as Lambert

Thue Posted Rasmussen (Fast and Furious 9) as Eskel

Aisha Fabienne Ross (The Danish Girl) as Lydia

Game of Throne’s Kristofer Hivju as Nivelles

and newcomer Media Simson, who will play Francesca