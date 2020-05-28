Home TV Series Netflix The witcher season 2: All The Latest Update, Check Here
The witcher season 2: All The Latest Update, Check Here

By- Sunidhi
The Witcher tiny stories by the author Andrzej Sapkowski were first issued in Polish science fiction and fiction magazine Fantastyka, beginning in the mid-1980s. The first small story, “Wiedźmin” (“The Witcher”) (1986), was drafted for a contest held by the magazine and won the third position. The first four stories dealing with the witcher Geralt of Rivia were featured in a 1990 short story collection titled Wiedźmin (The Witcher) — now out of print — with “Droga, z której się nie wrack” (“The Road with No Return”), which is set before the Witcher stories and features Geralt’s mother-to-be. That certainly proved to be the case for the new Netflix series The Witcher, reportedly the most popular streaming show in the world at one point, and the second-most popular series of 2019 on the industry-leading streamer.

The COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic is taking a toll on Hollywood, prompting numerous production delays and forcing studios to postpone premieres. The Witcher is no exemption, as Netflix reportedly halted production on season 2 of the series due to the explosion.
Also among the confirmed cast additions is Thue Ersted Rasmussen as Eskel, a fellow witcher from the School of the Wolf, where Geralt trained. Eskel is a key character in both the novels and the popular video game franchise they inspired, and one of Geralt’s closest friends.
A few weeks earlier, the two remaining characters on the list were first reported to be joining the series.

Here’s the new cast of The Witcher Season 2:

Henry Cavill will, of course, reprise as The Witcher Geralt of Rivia

 

  • Freya Allen as Princess Ciri
  • Anya Chalotra as the sorceress and love attraction Yennefer
  • Jodhi May as Queen Calanthe
  • Kim Bodnia as the Knowledgeable Golden Age Witcher and Geralt’s daddy Vesemir
  • New entries:
  • Yasen Atour (Young Wallander) as Coen
  • Agnes Bjorn (Monster) as Verena
  • Paul Bullion (Peaky Blinders) as Lambert
  • Thue Posted Rasmussen (Fast and Furious 9) as Eskel
  • Aisha Fabienne Ross (The Danish Girl) as Lydia
  • Game of Throne’s Kristofer Hivju as Nivelles
  • and newcomer Media Simson, who will play Francesca
