The Walking Dead Season 7: All The Latest Update, Check Here

The Walking Dead is an American television series for AMC by Robert Kirkman, Tony Moore, and Charlie Adlard for horror series. The series is mainly broadcast on AMC in the United States and abroad through the Fox Networks Group. The series released on October 31, 2010. The series features an outsized group cast as survivors of a zombie apocalypse, trying to remain alive below near-constant warning of aggression from the mindless zombies, colloquially referred to as “walkers.”

However, with the fall of humankind, these heirs also face opposition from other living heirs

who have created groups and associations with their sets of rules and morals, often leading to hostile conflict between the human communities. Andrew Lincoln pretended the series’s lead character, Rick Grimes, till his escape during the ninth season.

The seventh season of The Walking Dead, an American horror video series on AMC, was released on October 23, 2016, and ended on April 2, 2017, consisting of 16 episodes. Produced for television by Frank Darabont, the series is based on the series of comic books by Robert Kirkman, Tony Moore, and Charlie Adlard. The managing producers are Kirkman, David Alpert, Scott M. Gimple, Greg Nicotero, Tom Luse, and Gale Anne Hurd, with Gimple as showrunner for the fourth season. The seventh season received mixed reviews from critics. It was called for many awards and won three, including Best Horror Television Series for the second continuous year, at the 43rd Saturn Awards.

PLOT

Negan viciously kills Glenn and Abraham, beginning his rule over Alexandria. His activities initially lead Rick to submit, but Michonne persuades him to fight back. They encounter a town called the Scavengers and question them for help. Carol and Morgan befriend King Ezekiel, the leader of the dominion, while Maggie and Sasha rally the Hilltop. When Lucille blocks the bullet, Negan’s lumber, Negan, forcefully recruits Eugene as a Savior. The Saviors and turncoat Scavengers attack Alexandria but are repelled by Sasha’s sacrifice and the aid of the Kingdom and Hilltop soldiers.