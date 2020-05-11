The VISION Story Fans Should Need To Know Before Watching Wandavision.

- Advertisement -

Are you currently an MCU enthusiast waiting for Wandavision? Here is the comic book you should check out to get a peek in The Vision’s future in the upcoming show.

In the coming Disney+ series Wandavision, the Vision becomes part of a suburban family that can hardly maintain its veneer of normalcy. However, as fans of Marvel’s comics know, this is not the first time the cybernetic Avenger has tried to settle down with a spouse and children. Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe who want to glimpse a glimpse at the consequences leading to the new tv show have a crucial first step to make: The Vision, a 2016 show with a surprisingly similar premise. And it is more than just coincidence: creators connected to the show and also to The Vision have confirmed that Wandavision is taking notes from the comic book collection.

While the Vision (Paul Bettany) and Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) were making their MCU debut in Avengers: Age of Ultron, Marvel gave the Vision a starring part at a 12-issue limited series. The Vision was written by Tom King (Batman, Mister Miracle) and illustrated by Gabriel Hernandez-Walta (Magneto, Zombies vs. Robots), in Addition to colored by Jordie Bellaire (Black Widow, Pretty Deadly). The series won an Eisner Award, the comic book equivalent of an Oscar, at the Finest New Series category.

The Vision opens with the title character housewarming together with his new wife, Virginia, and his children, Viv and Vic Vision. The Vision has constructed the three”synthesis” using the identical method that led to his invention; as the Ultron of these comic books based his mind on a fellow Avenger named Imperial Man, he also used a female Avenger’s head for a template for his wife, then united their thought patterns to shape the heads of the kids. The four of them struggle to coexist with people while having only a distant, observational comprehension of how humans think and behave; the result is a darkly humorous and philosophical examination of what it means for a family.

The Vision’s significance to Wandavision is a good indication for the two comics fans who enjoyed the story and MCU lovers searching for unforgettable novels starring their favorite Avengers. But it might not be a good indication for the characters themselves. Without giving away details, The Vision’s idyllic family is a hopeful experiment that quickly disintegrates. Things do not seem better for your MCU Vision and Wanda, whose new show promises to be a surreal and mystery-filled excursion that sends the celebrities through television history. Here is hoping that that particular experiment has better outcomes.