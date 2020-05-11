Home TV Series The VISION Story Fans Should Need To Know Before Watching Wandavision.
TV Series

The VISION Story Fans Should Need To Know Before Watching Wandavision.

By- Anand mohan
- Advertisement -

Are you currently an MCU enthusiast waiting for Wandavision? Here is the comic book you should check out to get a peek in The Vision’s future in the upcoming show.

In the coming Disney+ series Wandavision, the Vision becomes part of a suburban family that can hardly maintain its veneer of normalcy. However, as fans of Marvel’s comics know, this is not the first time the cybernetic Avenger has tried to settle down with a spouse and children. Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe who want to glimpse a glimpse at the consequences leading to the new tv show have a crucial first step to make: The Vision, a 2016 show with a surprisingly similar premise. And it is more than just coincidence: creators connected to the show and also to The Vision have confirmed that Wandavision is taking notes from the comic book collection.

Also Read:   Netflix Canceled Iron Fist Before Season 3 Story Discussions
- Advertisement -

While the Vision (Paul Bettany) and Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) were making their MCU debut in Avengers: Age of Ultron, Marvel gave the Vision a starring part at a 12-issue limited series. The Vision was written by Tom King (Batman, Mister Miracle) and illustrated by Gabriel Hernandez-Walta (Magneto, Zombies vs. Robots), in Addition to colored by Jordie Bellaire (Black Widow, Pretty Deadly). The series won an Eisner Award, the comic book equivalent of an Oscar, at the Finest New Series category.

Also Read:   Attack On Titan Season 4: All The Updates On Release Date, Plot, And Everything You Need To Know

The Vision opens with the title character housewarming together with his new wife, Virginia, and his children, Viv and Vic Vision. The Vision has constructed the three”synthesis” using the identical method that led to his invention; as the Ultron of these comic books based his mind on a fellow Avenger named Imperial Man, he also used a female Avenger’s head for a template for his wife, then united their thought patterns to shape the heads of the kids. The four of them struggle to coexist with people while having only a distant, observational comprehension of how humans think and behave; the result is a darkly humorous and philosophical examination of what it means for a family.

Also Read:   Marvel fans get a sneak peek into upcoming show on Disney+ : WandaVision

The Vision’s significance to Wandavision is a good indication for the two comics fans who enjoyed the story and MCU lovers searching for unforgettable novels starring their favorite Avengers. But it might not be a good indication for the characters themselves. Without giving away details, The Vision’s idyllic family is a hopeful experiment that quickly disintegrates. Things do not seem better for your MCU Vision and Wanda, whose new show promises to be a surreal and mystery-filled excursion that sends the celebrities through television history. Here is hoping that that particular experiment has better outcomes.

- Advertisement -
Also Read:   The Umbrella Academy Season 2: Release Date, Casting, Plot And All The Upcoming News
Anand mohan

Must Read

Here Is Everything You Know So far About Made in Abyss Season 2

TV Series Salina Marak -
For all the anime fans, it seems you still have to wait quite a while for the next season of Made in Abyss. The...
Read more

Fleabag season 3: Release date, plot, cast and everything you want to know!

TV Series Sakshi Gupta -
Fleabag is talking the tons of awards and prizes for the best actors and actresses in the comedy series. The first two seasons made...
Read more

Euphoria Season 2: Cast, Plot, Release Date, Trailer

HBO Shruti Kumari -
Euphoria is an American teen drama television series created by Sam Levinson, loosely based on the Israeli miniseries. It follows a group of high...
Read more

The Mandalorian : Everything We Know About Season 2.

TV Series Anand mohan -
"Here is how." You can watch all eight episodes of the first period of Jon Favreau's live-action Star Wars series The Mandalorian on Disney...
Read more

Here Some Latest Updates About The Netflix Show ‘The Haunting Of Bly Manor’.

Netflix Anand mohan -
The Haunting of Hill House is String Including genres Such as Drama, Supernatural, and Horror. This show has been published on Netflix. So far...
Read more

The Lord Of The Rings : Cast, Plot And Other Details.

Amazon Prime Anand mohan -
Since Peter Jackson Decided to make a trilogy of the Lord of the Rings, the tech just captured the massive Creativity of J.R.R. Tolkien....
Read more

Updates about all the latest news for Goblin slayer season 2: release date, cast and more.

TV Series Sakshi Gupta -
This season is going to be the more excited one as Goblin slayer will be back with more excitement. In the previous season of...
Read more

Sebastian Stan Says Falcon And The Winter Soldier Is ‘Very Much in the Same World’ as Captain America.

TV Series Anand mohan -
"In a great deal of ways, it felt like a movie," Stan said of the process of filming the new show, which is intended...
Read more

Re: zero season 2: cast, plot and release date out now

TV Series Sakshi Gupta -
Re zero – starting life in another world is a novel that was written by Tappei Nagatsuki and shinichirou Otsuka. The story of re-zero...
Read more

The VISION Story Fans Should Need To Know Before Watching Wandavision.

TV Series Anand mohan -
Are you currently an MCU enthusiast waiting for Wandavision? Here is the comic book you should check out to get a peek in The...
Read more
© World Top Trend