The Velvet is a mid sized phone no exciting quality

By- Nitu Jha
The Velvet is a mid sized phone that has no exciting quality to warrant the $735

costespecially in a year when the coronavirus pandemic is going to have huge influence on smartphone purchases.

recently launched iPhone SE

The handset is costlier than the recently launched iPhone SE .and much less powerful as the Galaxy S20 or OnePlus eight phones.

LG began an ample teasing campaign for a brand. new phone that we expected to substitute the LG G series.

The Velvet, LG called it, stressing on its novel camera design, like camera design is a problem.

that needs fixing on current phones. In the weeks that followed, LG showed more information about the Velvet.

and it became clear that this is not the type of phone. that will compete against the Galaxy S20 or even OnePlus 8.

The Velvet is a mid-range Android handset which will rock the Snapdragon .765 processor. The Korean firm has shown the final bit of the Velvet mystery.

and that is the sort of detail which should make you overlook the Velvet altogether.

The Velvet begins at 899,800 earned in Korea, which translates into $735.

That’s an incredibly large cost to pay for a phone which isn’t a flagship. and it  does not have some attributes that would make it worthwhile.

The design is almost like what’s already on Android, but much less good.

We are looking at a notched screen at a period where many Android handset .makers go for hole-punch displays.

as well as thicker top and bottom bezels. the Velvet  includes an in-display fingerprint sensor.

IP68 dust and water resistance evaluation, and also a 3.5millimeter headphone jack. the Velvet is a mid sized phone.

Specs include a 6.8-inch OLED screen, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and also a 4,300 mAh battery. which are in line with what the Android contest is doing.

However, the Snapdragon 765 is not the Snapdragon 865 used from the S20 .and OnePlus 8, and neither of those chips.

it may outperform the iPhone 11 and iPhone SE. the Velvet is a mid sized phone.

rear camera module may have a better layout

The rear camera module may have a better layout than its counterparts, but can it snap better photos?

We are looking at three detectors, such as a 48-megapixel primary camera, 8-megapixel front-facing camera, and a 5-megapixel thickness detector.

Will this $735 phone delivers better photos than the $399 Pixel 3a which Google is going to launch.

The LG Velvet will be a tough sell to anybody familiar with the latest phones out there.

The US price has not been revealed. but if it’s about $700, then you’d be much better off getting a flagship handset for this cash.

The S20 is getting more significant price discounts from Samsung, making it more affordable than previously .

If budget is a concern, then the iPhone SE and the Pixel 4a are better options.

The iPhone SE is the top of these if you want a phone that may last a couple of years. and offer exceptional performance and accessibility to the latest software updates.

The Pixel 4a is for Pixel enthusiasts looking for Google’s software and camera tricks. the Velvet is a mid sized phone

When the iPhone 12 starts this autumn, the least expensive version might be more affordable than the Velvet.

If it wasn’t clear by now, the LG Velvet is a 2020 Android flagship nor an affordable mid-ranger

And let’s not forget 2020 is marked with the vast coronavirus health crisis, which will have a massive impact on smartphone sales.

Nitu Jha

The Velvet is a mid sized phone no exciting quality

