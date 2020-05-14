The Vampire Diaries Season 9

- Advertisement -

THE VAMPIRE DIARIES is an American supernatural teen drama series that is based on the publication series of the identical name by L.J. Smith. The show aired on The CW system for a total of eight seasons. It is now available on Amazon Prime.

So for all those who have not yet watched the series, you can binge-watch it on Prime.

THE PREVIOUS SEASONS



The show aired for a total of eight seasons. The first installment came in 2009, and each subsequent season followed it with a year gap. The last came in 2017. It’s among those most-watched show to date. The show had not just one but two of its spinoff, namely THE ORIGINALS and LEGACIES.

The show mainly centers around Elena, a high-school woman who loses her parents in a car collision. Her life becomes helpless when two brothers, especially the Salvatore brothers, moves her life, causing a love triangle between the three.

The epic romance of Delena [ Elena and Damon] or for Stelena lovers [Stefan and Damon] had uttered the audience to date, making the lovers still holding to the expectation of a fresh season when the final season gave closure to each character.

From the 8th season, Stephan dies attempting to save his brother Damon and killing Katherine. Elena and Damon eventually get a happy ending with Bonnie’s love interest dead [ Enzo] and Caroline alive with Alaric to take care of their daughters [after Stefan, who had been her husband, expired ]. They also end up opening a college to get supernaturals, specifically Salvatore Boarding School.

The cast of the series has already taken up new projects and thus will not return even if a second season is renewed. Ahead of the release of year 8, Julie Plec had confirmed it would be the last season. Thus there is no new season coming for today.

The series’ characters had many crossovers in the continuing set of Legacies.

Ian Somerhalder as Damon Salvatore

Nina Dobrev as Elena Gilbert

Candice King as Caroline Forbes

Kat Graham as Bonnie Bennett

Matt Davis as Alaric Saltzman

Zach Roerig as Matt Donovan