TV Series

The Vampire Diaries Season 9 : Release Date, Trailer And Everything You Need To Know.

By- Anand mohan
The supernatural teen drama television series The Vampire Diaries is rocking the phase of Tv shows from 2009 to 2017. According to a book by L.j smith, this series got many awards and fans from this creation. Everybody wants to see the series based on supernatural forces, and this show completely provides the moment to enjoy it.

Until now, they released a total of 8 seasons of The Vampire Diaries. But now the question is, how do they think about the renewal of this show? They released season 8 in the year of 2017, and following that, there is nothing out as the update of renewal.

Renewal status for Your Vampire Diaries

There is nothing declared by the group of this show, though Netflix is also quiet about it. So it’s a big no for the renewal of the show at this moment.

Well, from some fan theories and tips, we think that they are working on year 9. But we have not got some stone proof till today. So we’re still in the expectation that they’ll give some good news.

Things You Need to Know about year 9

The fam of the show Ian Somerhalder who’s playing the lead character is refused to play a role in next season.

On the opposite side Stefan Salvatore, Elena Gilbert, along with the other main characters of this show Nina Dobrev and Paul Wesley have also refused to play this role again in another year.

These are the chief reasons why they are always completely about the release of this new year.

Now they are replacing old cast with the newest one, and they are going to start the filming of the following season after this pandemic situation of coronavirus. We hope for the best.

We have the rumor that year 9 is going to launch by March 2021. Nonetheless, it isn’t announced formally from the CW.

Since it is verified they are going to begin filming of season 9, we ought to find the launch date shortly.

Trailer of season 9

The official trailer of season 9 is not out yet. But we have many fan-made trailers that are so excellent. Check it out:

Anand mohan

