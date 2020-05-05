The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Release Date, Cast Update And All You Want To Know

- Advertisement -

The popular supernatural show,’The Vampire Diaries’, is a teenage drama, that is set in the fictional town of Mystic Falls. Developed by Kevin Williamson and Julie Plec, it is based on the fan-favorite publication series of the same name by L. J. Smith. It initially premiered on The CW on September 10, 2009. One of those most-watched shows on the platform,’The Vampire Diaries’ wrapped up in 2017 using its eighth period. Fans need to know if it’s going to be renewed for one more installment, after finishing with its episode. So, here’s all you need to know about the Vampire Diaries’ year.

The Vampire Diaries Season 9 Release Date

The Vampire Diaries Season 9 can be released at March 2021, this is most straightforward an expected release date, once it’s revealed we could upgrade. The newest season nine could be arriving after three years of the previous season. Season 8 ended on March 10, 2017, and started reduced back October 21, 2016.

The Vampire Diaries Plot: What is it about?

All of the episode of’The Vampire Diaries’ are set in the fictional town of Mystic Falls. This area is home to many supernatural beings following migrants from New England settled here during the 18th century. Here, we meet with Elena Gilbert, a young orphan who lost her parents in a car accident. She falls in love and meets Stefan Salvatore, a handsome 162-year-old vampire. But, their relationship is fraught with problems and complications, considering that the sibling Damon of Stefan wants to revive his love.

The two brothers join hands to protect their love from the evil entities in Mystic Falls when he falls in love with Elena, although Damon initially does not get along with Stefan. Also, we learn across the episodes about the history and the mythology of this town via flashbacks. Aside from the lead trio include buddies Bonnie Matt, Elena brother Jeremy, and Tyler. Inhabitants of Mystic Falls comprise Vicki and Alaric. We meet with the city’s Founders’ Council, which is composed of families who had founded the neighborhood in the first place. Their goal is to protect their residence from supernatural beings such as vampires, werewolves, witches, hybrids, and paranormal spirits.

The Vampire Diaries Season 9 Cast Update

Nathalie Kelley playing Sybil

Lily-Rose Mumford as Josie Saltzman

Tierney Mumford portraying as Lizzie Saltzman

Wolé Parks portraying as Cade

Joel Gretsch portraying as Peter Maxwell

Sammi Hanratty as Violet Fell

Kayla Ewell as Vicki Donovan

Reece Odum as Karen

Paul Wesley playing Stefan Salvatore

Ian Somerhalder as Damon Salvator

Kat Graham portraying as Bonnie Bennett

Candice King playing Caroline Forbes

Zach Roerig as Matt Donovan

Matt Davis portraying as Alaric Saltzman

Michael Malarkey as Enzo

St. John Kristen Gutoskie as Seline

Demetrius Bridges gambling Dorian Williams

Allison Scagliotti playing Georgie Dowling