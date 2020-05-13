The vampire diaries season 9: Release, cast, plot and everything you need to know more about it!

- Advertisement -

The vampire diaries is one of the most popular show world ever had. It created a lot of its fans in a very short span. Its story is getting continued from last 8 seasons and now the fans are expecting to watch the amazing comeback of season 9. The vampire diaries is a show which are mostly loved by the teenagers and the adults. As of now total of 171 episodes for it have been released. The last season was season 8 which was released in the year 2017 and after few time it got its position on Netflix after which it was watched by most of the people.

The fans started to ask for the new season for The vampire diaries that would be season 9. The answer may or may not be positive this time because of the ongoing situation in the world. The makers want to release the show very soon but due to some conditions it is not getting possible for them.

Cast: The vampire diaries season 9

The cast of season 9 is not yet fixed bt the producers. Ian Somerhalder, who played the role of Demon in the last seasons of this show is also not ready to come back in the new season. With that most of the characters have denied to play the roles in the vampire diaries again. There might be the possibility that the makers may cancel the show. The other characters can be seen if the season gets on air.

Plot: The vampire diaries season 9

The upcoming season of The vampire diaries can have 22 episodes just like season 6 and 7. The role of directors will be continued by Kevin Williamson and Julie Plec . In the new season we can see that Bonnie and Damon will be stuck together and the same we can see with Hope and Clarke. Calorie can have a great joining in the next season.

Release date :The vampire diaries season 9

The vampire diaries season 9 can get on air in the year 2021. There are expectations that it might get released in March 2021. The trailer of this season have not been released yet but expected to be released soon.



Stay tuned for more updates!