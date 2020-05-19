The Vampire Diaries Season 9 : Possible Release Date, Cast, Plot And More Information

- Advertisement -

Vampire Diaries is a Netflix TV series. It involves supernatural things, and the whole story takes place at a city mystic falls. It is based on a book written by L.J Smith. The series has completed eight seasons, and the latest season was released in October 2016 and concluded in March 2017. It’s been a top-rated show, and one of the fans is excited about the new season. Here are all the facts on it.

Release Date

There’s no confirmation about the launch date of the show.

Cast

The cast for the show is not supported yet, but we could anticipate the cast to reunite. This includes Nina Dobrev like Elina Gilbert, Paul Wesley playing with Stefan Salvatore, Ian Somerhalder as Damon Salvator, Kat Graham including Bonnie Bennett, Candice King playing Caroline Forbes, Zach Roerig as Matt Donovan, Matt Davis portraying as Alaric Saltzman, Michael Malarkey as Enzo, St. John Kristen Gutoskie as Seline, Demetrius Bridges enjoying Dorian Williams, Allison Scagliotti playing Georgie Dowling, and Nathalie Kelley playing Sybil.

Plot

Even though there is no information on the storyline for the new series, we can expect a spin-off in the show. In the previous season, we found Damon and Bonnie were stuck together. And at the season, we’re supposed to discover something with Clarke and Hope, which might resemble your Vampire Diaries scenes. Also, there are rumors that Caroline will join the cast. The series is not yet revived for the season.

Trailer

There is no trailer for the show.