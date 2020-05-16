The Vampire Diaries Season 9 : Cast, Release Date And More Other Details!!!!!

- Advertisement -

THE VAMPIRE DIARIES is an American supernatural teen drama show that is based on the publication series of the identical name by L.J. Smith. The show aired on The CW system to get a total of eight seasons. It’s currently available on Amazon Prime.

So for all those of you who have not yet watched the show, you can binge-watch it on Prime.

THE PREVIOUS SEASONS

The series aired for a total of eight seasons. The first installment came in 2009, and each subsequent season followed it with a year gap. The final came in 2017. It’s among those most-watched shows up to now. The series had not just one but two of its spinoff, namely THE ORIGINALS and LEGACIES.

The series mainly centers on Elena, a high-school girl who loses her parents in a car collision. Her life becomes chaotic when two brothers, especially the Salvatore brothers, moves her life, leading to a love triangle between the three.

The epic romance of Delena [ Elena and Damon] or to get Stelena fans [Stefan and Damon] had uttered the audience up to now, which makes the lovers still holding to the expectation of a fresh season when the last season gave close to each character.

From the 8th season, Stephan dies attempting to save his brother Damon and murdering Katherine. Elena and Damon finally get a happy end with Bonnie’s love interest dead [ Enzo] and Caroline living with Alaric to look after their daughters [after Stefan, who had been her husband, expired ]. They also end up opening a college to get supernaturals, specifically Salvatore Boarding School.

WILL THERE BE A NEW SEASON

The cast of this series has already taken up new jobs and thus will not return even if a second season is renewed. Ahead of the launch of year 8, Julie Plec had confirmed it would be the last season. Thus there’s no new season coming for today.

The series’ characters had several crossovers from the ongoing series of Legacies.

CAST

Ian Somerhalder as Damon Salvatore

Nina Dobrev as Elena Gilbert

Candice King as Caroline Forbes

Kat Graham as Bonnie Bennett

Matt Davis as Alaric Saltzman

Zach Roerig as Matt Donovan