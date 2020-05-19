Home TV Series Netflix The Vampire Diaries Season 9: All The Latest Update, Check Here
By- Vikash Kumar
THE VAMPIRE DIARIES is an American supernatural teen drama show that’s based on the publication set of the same name by L.J. Smith. Julie Plec and Kevin Williamson developed it. The show aired on The CW system. It is available on Amazon Prime.

THE PREVIOUS SEASONS

The series aired for a total of eight seasons. The first installment came in 2009, and each succeeding season followed it with a year gap. The final came in 2017. It’s one of the series to date. The show had not just one but two of its spinoff THE ORIGINALS and LEGACIES.

The show centers on Elena, a high-school woman who loses her parents. Her life becomes chaotic when especially, the Salvatore brothers, two brothers, enters her life.

The epic love of Delena [ Elena and Damon] or for Stelena fans [Stefan and Damon] had gripped the audience up to now, which makes the fans still holding to the expectation of a new season when the final season gave closure to every character.

From the 8th season, Stephan dies trying to save his brother Damon and murdering Katherine. Damon and Elena get a happy ending with the love interest dead of Bonnie [ Enzo] and Caroline alive to look after their daughters [after Stefan, who was her husband, died]. They also end up opening a school for supernaturals, specifically Salvatore Boarding School.

WILL THERE BE A NEW SEASON

The cast of this series has taken up jobs and will not return if another season is renewed. Before the launch of season 8, Julie Plec had confirmed it would be the last season. Thus there’s no season coming for now.

The series’ characters had crossovers from the series of Legacies.

CAST

  • Paul Wesley as Stefan Salvatore
  • Ian Somerhalder as Damon Salvatore
  • Nina Dobrev as Elena Gilbert
  • Candice King as Caroline Forbes
  • Kat Graham as Bonnie Bennett
  • Matt Davis as Alaric Saltzman
  • Zach Roerig as Matt Donovan
