The Umbrella Academy Season 2 Posters Released And All The Recant Update

The new Umbrella Academy Season 2 posters were published earlier this week. The posters may seem minimalist in their layout, but a lot is still to unpack here. The most crucial thing is all the Hargreeves siblings — Luther/One (Tom Hopper), Diego/Two (David Castañeda), Allison/Three (Emmy Raver-Lampman), Klaus/Four (Robert Sheehan), Five (Aidan Gallagher), Ben/Six (Justin H. Min), and Vanya/Seven (Ellen Page) — are present and accounted for. Additionally, the characters all seem to possess the basic placement, with their faces obscured by an opaque umbrella while the rest of their face and body as visible. Some of the Hargreeves sibs’, such as Klaus and Diego, seem to be sporting new hairstyles and outfits that are flashy. However, one stand-out detail that could tease a Season two plot detail comprises Five, whose face has any blood flow onto it. Together with another Umbrella Academy characters seeming relatively regular, Five’s special look is worth keeping a pin in.

There’s also the issue of the order in. Even though the Hargreeves’ possess a particular order of sorts in the Umbrella Academy world, the posters weren’t published in that special sequence (which you may see below). Instead, they were published starting with Ben Five, and Klaus Luther, Diego, Vanya. Since ScreenRant notes within their coverage of these posters, the posters emerging out of order may gas enthusiast theories which the occasions of the Season 1 finale, which saw the Hargreeves siblings teaming up to try and stop Vanya from incurring an apocalyptic event but managing to blow up the moon and thus start the apocalypse, will see Season 2 start with the Hargreeves family blended up and spread out across time in some manner. This out-of-order theory has some support in the form of a curious tweet from Min, who tweeted, “Attempting to understand why you submitted in this arrangement,” in response to the poster arrangement and led in a shrug emoji from the series’s Twitter. Interesting, interesting.

