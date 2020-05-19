- Advertisement -

The two test results came in precisely the exact same county. where the first COVID-19 instance has confirm in late January.

and the same region where the early official COVID-19 death registered in late February.

The antibody test isn’t sufficient to confirm the date of infection. but the available evidence makes a good case for this theory.

The first publication coronavirus case in the US was verified in Snohomish County. Washington, on January 20th.

The first US COVID-19 death occurred in precisely the exact same state on February 26th. Since then.

we have discovered that the first death happened nearly 3 weeks earlier in Santa Clara County.

California when a girl who didn’t know she had COVID-19 died of complications.

A new report today says that police in Snohomish suspect the first coronavirus patients may have gone awry at the region as early as late December 2019.

At least two people tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies.

which can only be found in blood tests after survive the highly infectious disease.

Police can’t say for certain whether both of these individuals were infected using COVID-19 in December.

Still, the new data surely aligns with comparable findings in Europe. as well as the evolution of COVID-19 in Washington state.

Nevertheless, finding the Zero that brought the virus to America might be debatable. and it’s more likely that multiple Patient Zeros spread COVID-19 across the world in precisely the same moment.

Jean, a 64-year-old nurse in Snohomish County, came with what felt like a cold two days following Christmas.

Symptoms comprised”a dry, hacking cough, fever and body aches, and finally, a wheeze that rattled her lung.”

The symptoms lasted for about a week, and she moved to find a physician twice.

She had X-rays performed and received therapy.

including a nebulizer device commonly utilized in the treatment of asthma.

It was only months after her blood tested positive for COVID-19 Compounds indicative of a previous infection.

“I did not get sick any other time,” Jean said. “If I didn’t get the virus thenI can’t imagine when I would have gotten it”

“I told people, if that was not coronavirus I had, then I will be dead if I do get it done,” she said.

Because the symptoms Jean displayed can also be indicative of a frequent cold, there’s no way to be sure she’d COVID-19 in December.

Police say she could happen to be hospitalized after whatever respiratory illness she suffered from in late December.

Also, the lack of a direct regional COVID-19 outbreak can’t be clarified.

The local health district told The Seattle Times that it had found a second positive antibody instance of a person. who showed symptoms in December, without providing any additional information.

Jean’s condition worsene on January 4th. when a doctor discover her lungs to be hyperinflated and place her on asthma therapy. The report includes an X-ray image that is probably from Jean, for this caption:

An X-ray taken of a Snohomish County resident’s lungs in January discovered them to be”hyperinflated,” with”linear opacities.

If these patients had COVID-19 in late December.

then they must have been infected at some stage in the 2 months ahead.

This would push Jean’s disease date as far back as mid-December.

It is unclear who might have given her virus, nevertheless. Jean said she did not get from the house much in the weeks prior to her illness.

She did, however, meet a buddy from Kirkland at a certain stage in February.

“My buddy [a nurse] hasn’t been sick, but is it possible I picked something up in Kirkland?” Jean asked.

“I suppose.” The first registered COVID-19 death would happen there in late February.

A different study that looked at the genetic sequences of different SARS-CoV-2 breeds said COVID-19 might have been spreading as early as October at China. A separate report stated that the initial cases in Wuhan might have happened from mid-November.

Separately, Snohomish was the region where the first confirmed instance was register and where the early death happen.

It’s also the area where the first COVID-19 community transmission has been found on February 24th.

When an infectious illness reaches the community transmission stage. epidemiologists aren’t able to tell where patients obtained their infections.

That makes it more difficult to contain the virus. For COVID-19. that means asymptomatic carriers were spreading it in the time.

With all of that in your mind, the Seattle Times report is logical.

Even if Jean is not Patient Zero.

it wouldn’t be surprising to hear that COVID-19 went undetected in the united states for weeks before the first confirmed cases.