The Third Day Release Date, Cast & Everything You Need To Know

The Third Day is an upcoming drama television miniseries. In June 2019, it was announced that development had started the shooting progress of the miniseries. In recent days we could find many miniseries gaining a decisive moment among the global audience community. Based on the response from the previous miniseries, many production companies have kick-started their miniseries development. In this article, I’ll discuss The Third Day release date, cast and everything you need to know.

Marc Munden, Philippa Lowthorpe direct the series. Dennis Kelly writes the story of the series. Dennis Kelly, Adrian Sturges, Felix Barrett are the executive producers of the television series. The series is co-produced between Plan B Entertainment,

Sky Studios, Punchdrunk International. There is a massive expectation for the upcoming miniseries around the parts of the United States and the United Kingdom.

When Is The Third Day Realise date?

The Third Day will be released during the Fall,2020. This is if the series follows the previous release schedule. On 3 April 2020 development announced their delayed progress due to the outbreak of coronavirus. Production has halted the shooting progress for an indefinite time with a concern over the crew members health condition. It’s said that there will be a slight delay in the shooting development of the series once resumed. If the progress of the series continues as planned, fans can expect the series within this year. Its been officially declared that the miniseries will be p[premiered through HBO. As of now, these are the information related to the streaming details and release date of The Third Day. However, we’ll update you once the announcement drops from the development.

Who Are The Cast Included In The Third Day?

As of now, development has unveiled the majority of the main cast details. It’s said that remaining details of the cast will be announced before the release date of the television series. We have gathered much information about The Third Day cast details.

Following are the cast included in The Third Day

Jude Law as Sam,

Katherine Waterston as Jess,

Paddy Considine as Mr Martin,

Emily Watson as Mrs Martin,

Naomie Harris as Helen,

John Dagleish as Larry,

Freya Allan as Kail.

The Third Day: Plot Details

We don’t have any official confirmation about the plot details of The Third Day. Many might know the fact that the plot details of the series will be released only a few days before the release date. As of now, we don’t have any information about the plot details of the television series.