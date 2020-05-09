The Surface Headphones 2: 20 Hours of Battery Life

- Advertisement -

The Microsoft Surface Headphones 2, the follow up to the Microsoft Surface Headphones, could launch with smart noise cancellation dial switches and impressive battery life.

According to a brand new Bluetooth SIG listing, a refreshed pair of Surface Headphones is along the way. The product description states the brand new Bluetooth 5.0’phones comprise 20 hours of battery to a single charge and dial buttons for correcting ANC levels.

The cans of Microsoft are exceptional for altering volume and ANC potency for integrating rotating dials on each box.

The Surface Headphones 2 look to improve with this design that is intuitive by incorporating dial buttons instead of rotating dials. One of those buttons also gives the ability to trigger a voice assistant to the wearer.

The listing doesn’t specify which voice assistants the Surface Headphones two will support, though—the Surface Headphones service Microsoft’s very own Cortana, as well as Siri and Google Assistant.

Bose overlooks our roundup of the most effective headset. But considering the very first pair of Surface Headphones was obtained, the Bose 700 and Bose QuietComfort 35 II might have some competition coming.

91 Mobiles suggest Surface Headphones 2 could debut during Microsoft’s Build 2020 conference, which will take place online between May 21 and May 19.